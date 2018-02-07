Mastercard: A thriving fintech ecosystem in Egypt will drive greater financial inclusion

Cairo, Egypt : – Highlighting its commitment to supporting the Egyptian government’s efforts to accelerate the advancements within the financial industry in Egypt through innovations in the payments sector, Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, participated at Seamless North Africa 2018 conference. Held under the Auspices of H.E. President Abdelfattah Elsisi, the conference is taking place in Cairo until February 7, under the theme: The Future of Payments, Fintech and Ecommerce. During the event, Mastercard displayed at its dedicated booth, the company’s latest innovations including Masterpass QR, a payment solution for everyday transactions in locations where POS systems and traditional card readers are expensive or hard to get. In addition, Mastercard also showcased innovative solutions for electronic payment of transit fares, as well as SmarTalk, which is a virtual assistant Chatbot on Facebook Messenger. SmarTalk helps small merchants easily understand their business by using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help communicate actionable insights.

Khalid Elgibali, Division President for Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard, and a keynote speaker and panelist at the conference, emphasized that Egypt is going through a phase of rapid growth and transformation, and digitization presents a tremendous opportunity to drive sustainable and diversified economic development in the country. Elgibali also noted that in addition to the potential of generating significant financial returns, fintech companies can also help the economy become more inclusive and less cash-based, both of which are important objectives along the economic development journey. Recent World Bank reports found that Egypt has the potential to bring over 44 million people into the formal financial sector.