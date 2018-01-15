Masonlite exhibits at SGI Dubai 2018

SGI Dubai is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year in the region to cater to the needs of exhibitors and visitors in the Signage, Outdoor Media, Screen and Digital Printing, LED and Textile Printing industries. The ‘SGI Dubai 2018’ show will be held from January 14th to 16th at the Halls 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai: International Expo Consults (IEC) part of Falak Holding, stated that Masonlite a prominent SGI Dubai exhibitor has signed up for SGI Dubai 2018. Masonlite was established in 1980 and are pioneers in the sign field supplying neon products to UAE and all the GCC countries including Yemen and Africa. Within the first year of introducing the neon products to the markets, the company realized the need for various types of sign material. Adding to a vast range of products the institution contributes to the progress of the signage industry in the region.

Sign and Graphic Imaging Dubai (SGI Dubai) is an ideal converging point where visitors and exhibitors can reach out with architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others. The event is a well-established business forum, which is recognised globally and constitutes workshops and seminars held by industry experts

Sharif Rahman, CEO of IEC said, “We are delighted to state that Masonlite has continued its support with SGI Dubai. We have been overwhelmed with the response this year and the confidence reposed by the exhibitors who have signed contracts with us to showcase their products at SGI Dubai 2018. We assure the visitors and stakeholders in this industry that they would get to experience the latest state-of-the-art technology and products at the show as we are augmenting new dimensions to the show based on the ever-growing industry requirements. We had taken small steps few decades back and have toiled to make the show a grand success that it is today thanks to the exhibitors across the globe who have firmly believed in us.”

Talking about SGI Dubai, Sunil Purushothaman, General Manager, Masonlite stated, “We are delighted to come on board on SGI Dubai 2018. Masonlite has been in the industry since 1980 and we have been associated with SGI since the beginning. We feel it’s the ideal platform to generate our business. SGI is the only show which is leading forth the way. This show will help us to develop and improve our business and hopefully we look forward to generating good revenue from this platform. We would like to attend the show next year by building it up with a massive space.”

Talking more about the company’s product portfolio, Sunil stated, “We are a one stop shop that caters to all the needs of the sign industry. We hold big stocks, and serve the sign market, exhibition event organizers, print houses, engravers, display merchandisers etc. Today we stand at a juncture when UAE has proudly won the honour of staging the EXPO 2020. We intend to do our best by contributing the latest technology in LED lighting, touch screens, totem digital signage's etc. We have moved forward expanding our wings and looking for new pastures. We have served the Gulf, Africa, Parts of Russia and its republics etc. We operate with our base in Dubai and cater to various markets.”

IEC is the driving force behind the 21-year old ‘SGI Dubai show’, one of the most awaited exhibitions in the MENA region within the print, signage and imaging industries. Sign and Graphic Imaging (SGI Dubai) is a key platform where visitors can reach out to exhibitors who comprise of architects, sign makers, print and production manufacturers, media agencies, real-estate developers, brand and image consultants among others. The show is a globally recognised business forum which entails seminars and workshops led by industry pioneers.

SGI Dubai 2018 is roping in exhibitors and trade visitors across the globe including, USA, UK, Germany, China and Japan, among others. The industries best kept secrets and trends are set to be unveiled as the 21st edition of the show is touted to receive thousands of visitors from different countries.

The exhibition is a one stop shop for the ever growing needs of signage (digital and conventional), graphic imaging, retail POP/SOS, screen and digital printing industries. Recognised as one of the pioneers in the trade shows in the region for over two decades, SGI Dubai showcases the current trends and technologies to a robust platform which brings thousands every year to the annual show.

The SGI Dubai 2017 show witnessed billion-dollar deal contracts which were signed at the three-day show. The exhibition also hosted seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. The show welcomed over 400 global exhibitors from across 36 countries spread over 22,000 m2 and registered over 40 new exhibitors.

SGI Dubai 2017 had several leading brands that had signed up for the exhibition which included Signtrade, Agfa Graphics, Canon Middle East, Flex-Europa, ADS Advertising Materials, Afford Inks, Al Tarkeez Stationery Trading, Chemica France, Dynagraph, Egygrafx, Fast Signs Advertising, Fortune 7 Adv, Blue Rhine, Jackys, Frimpeks, Graphic International, Magic trading, Mono General trading, Prime Sign International Limited, Reflective SAS, Sharpmax limited, Signmax Advertising, Starflex, Talib Trading and Verseidag Indutex GmBH among several others.

SGI Dubai 2018 will take place from January 14 – 16, 2018 at the World Trade Center in Dubai (UAE).

Until SGI Dubai 2018 starts, printers, exhibitors, visitors can keep themselves abreast of new developments, trends, news and all that refers to signage and print by visiting the SGI Resource Center at www.signageresource.com .

About International Expo-Consults (IEC):

International Expo-Consults (IEC) is an internationally recognized trade show management company with an impressive track record of over 20 years of operations in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region. The Exhibition arm of the Dubai-based conglomerate, the Falak Holding; IEC is the organiser of key exhibitions including Sign and Graphics Imaging (SGI Dubai) and the Dubai, Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL). Dubai-based conglomerate, Falak Holding has been an industry pioneer for the last 34 years having diversified business interests including real estate development; retail - sports, fashion, home furnishings; exhibitions, medical diagnostics, trading and many more as part of its portfolio. Falak Holding is also a key stakeholder and investor in the prestigious Dubai Sports City project. Kindly log on to www.signmiddleeast.com for more information on the show.

