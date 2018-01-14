Masen participates in the 11th edition of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

WFES is the largest event dedicated to renewable energy actors in the MENA region and one of the most important in the world with 175 countries represented, 639 companies and more than 30,000 participants, including representatives of governments, institutions, entrepreneurs and opinion leaders.

Ten years after its creation, the WFES is now a key international meeting point for operators and decision-makers in the sector. As a networking and business space, it also offers a unique showcase for the latest trends and innovations in renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean technologies.

This exhibition is therefore an opportunity for Masen to refine its vision of the market and its evolution, while strengthening its links with the key actors of the REN industry worldwide. It is also a chance for Masen to present the development dynamic of its solar, wind and hydro projects and promote its unique model of sustainable development through renewable energy, anchored in Morocco and open to international.

Masen's presence at WFES is also an opportunity to probe the global photovoltaic market, and meet its major global operators, in anticipation of the upcoming launch of the second phase of the Noor PV project.

A 75m² pavilion to discuss the challenges of tomorrow

Masen will be present at the WFES through a pavilion in Hall 5 (booth N°5421), alongside its subsidiary Alsolen (owned at 50% by Masen). Alsolen develops and markets solar thermal Fresnel mirrors, equipped with innovative systems that integrate thermal storage.

Two events are scheduled on this Pavilion around the main challenges for the development of renewable energy in the region:

On January 16th, at 8:45 am, Masen will hold a breakfast on the role of the cost-effectiveness of energy storage technologies in planning future energy needs. Indeed, energy storage is now a priority for energy suppliers and network operators. During this breakfast, Mr. Tarik Hamane, Advisor to Masen’s President, will discuss the impact of lowering storage costs on electricity demand forecasts and supply strategies.

On the same day, at 3:20 pm, Masen will host a conference on the theme: "Reaching Renewable Energy Goals in North Africa". Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt have all adopted ambitious strategies for the development of renewable energies. This meeting, organized in the presence of Mr Obaid Amrane Member of the Management Board of Masen, will provide an update on the projects, deadlines and objectives of their respective energy strategies.

-Ends-

About Masen

Masen was founded in 2010 and is a major player in Morocco's overall energy strategy. The Company oversees implementation of the country’s renewable energy program aiming to achieve 52 per cent of the national electricity mix from renewable sources, by 2030.

As manager of all integrated renewable energy project aspects ranging from generating electricity to contributing to the local economy and communities, Masen is transforming natural energy into power for progress.

www.masen.ma

