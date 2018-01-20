Masdar and Abu Dhabi Department of Transport to collaborate on sustainable, electrical and autonomous transport technologies

His Excellency Khalifa Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Department of Transport, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar ’s Chief Executive Officer, signed the agreement at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Transport – Abu Dhabi and Masdar, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company , have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the study, testing and evaluation of sustainable, electrical and autonomous transport technologies.

The multifaceted partnership aims to establish pilot projects promoting local capacity building. The agreement also covers the development of infrastructure for the testing and validation of smart electrical and autonomous vehicle technologies by both government and the private sector.

Advertisement

The Department of Transport is continuously working to motivate the public to move towards the use of environmentally friendly vehicles in order to further boost the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” said Al Mazrouei

“Masdar is committed to the commercial development of sustainable transport infrastructure and Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is at the heart of the emerging trend in sustainability mobility,” said Masdar’s Al Ramahi. “This partnership will help to identify innovative technologies that may be potentially developed at scale, complementing the larger sustainable transport strategy of Abu Dhabi.”

Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable community Masdar City has been a pioneer of sustainable mobility, introducing the world’s first permanent driverless Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system in 2010. The PRT had carried more than 2 million passengers by the end of 2016.

At this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Masdar announced that the PRT system will be extended with autonomous electrics vehicle provided by the French manufacturer Navya.

-Ends-

About Masdar

Masdar is Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company which works to advance the development, commercialisation and deployment of clean energy technologies and solutions. The company serves as a link between today’s fossil fuel economy and the energy economy of the future. Wholly owned by the Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, Masdar is dedicated to the United Arab Emirates’ long-term vision for the future of energy and water.

About Masdar City

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City is one of the world’s most sustainable communities. It is made up of a rapidly growing clean-tech cluster, business free zone and residential neighbourhood with restaurants, shops and public green spaces. Masdar City is a working model for cities around the world based on the three pillars of environmental, economic and social sustainability, and continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The sustainable city is home to the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, several Fortune 500 companies, hundreds of local businesses and entrepreneurs, and a leading graduate-level research institute.

© Press Release 2018