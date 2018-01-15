Masdar Institute Highlights Sustainable Research Innovations at ADSW 2018

Abu Dhabi-UAE: – Reiterating the UAE’s role in pioneering renewable energy innovation, a total of 10 energy and sustainability-based research projects are being featured at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2018 by Masdar Institute, part of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, a research university dedicated to the advancement of learning through teaching and research and to the discovery and application of knowledge.

In addition, the university will be announcing key collaborations with global stakeholders for sustainability research, while faculty are leading discussions at various knowledge-sharing sessions at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2018 that is being held from 15 – 18 January at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). Hosted by the Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar, ADSW is the largest sustainability gathering in the Middle East, dedicated to empowering the global community to realize viable and effective strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change. ADSW 2018 is themed ‘Driving the Global Energy Transformation’.

With the UAE leadership’s increased focus on sustainable advanced technology innovations, the limelight has turned more towards the university’s consistent role in research and human capital development.

The research projects being featured at WFES 2018 focus on energy harvesting for microelectronic devices,, low-cost but high efficiency solar cells, microelectronic hardware for efficient and resilient smart grids, nanomaterials for stimulating rainfall enhancement via cloud seeding, predictive maintenance of building cooling systems, enhanced fuel cells to generate clean energy, and minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) for chillers in desert regions.

Moreover, two research projects – one each from the Sas Al Nakhl Campus and Masdar City campus – are being featured in the Universities Innovation Zone at the 5th edition of EcoWASTE that is part of WFES 2018. The Sas Al Nakhl campus project aims to develop a technique to maximize recovery of aluminum from recycling of laminated packaging waste, while the Masdar City campus project focuses on producing biodiesel from waste cooking oils (WCO) in Abu Dhabi. The Universities Innovation Zone allows universities to showcase their research, as well as their students’ inventions and solutions in the sustainable waste management and recycling sector.

Dr. Tod Laursen, Interim President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “Our participation in WFES 2018 during the ADSW highlights the research innovations as well as our capacity building in sustainability areas. These handpicked research projects featured at this international forum are telltale examples for our illustrious research prowess and our faculty expertise. These initiatives drive innovation in new sustainability areas, bringing benefits to the UAE and the region, validating the relevancy of our research efforts. We believe participation in this event will help us to further reach out to industry partners and translate these innovations to intellectual property, while adding value to the country’s economy.”

Additionally, the faculty are joining industry and NGO leaders at WFES 2018 events and discussions that include the ‘European Union Energy Day’, a panel on technology disruption and digitalization, a round table discussion on the water-energy-food nexus, a special forum on progress on developing novel cloud seeding materials for rain enhancement, and the design-operation gap in new buildings.

Part of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Masdar Institute specializes in clean and renewable energy as well as water and environment while.the Sas Al Nakhl campus (Petroleum Institute) focuses mostly on technologies for hydrocarbon exploration and production. The Gulf Nuclear Energy Infrastructure Institute, which is based at Khalifa University’s Main Campus, drives nuclear energy innovation through targeted academic and research programs. All of the energy and water research and Khalifa University is complimented by strong capabilities in robotics, artificial intelligence, data science and advanced materials.

