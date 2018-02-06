Marina Hotel Kuwait wins 5 medals at HORECA Kuwait 2018
Kuwait: Marina Hotel Kuwait received Five awards at the HORECA Kuwait 2018, the largest international trade show for hotels, restaurants, catering, food and hospitality services in the region.
During the event, there was a Culinary Art Show, where chefs from several Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes in Kuwait participated in various exciting competitions to showcase their astonishing skills. The competitions were evaluated by international judges from Europe, Middle East, Far East etc.
Marina Hotel Kuwait General Manager, Mr. Nabil Hammoud expressed his pride and happiness for the new awards, saying: “We believe in our chefs’ culinary skills and we are very proud of this outstanding achievement, these awards only prove we have been doing it right.”
This year, HORECA added a new category for housekeeping members so that they can prove their arduous work and expertise to a jury of highly talented and experienced Housekeeping Executives. In the awards ceremony, one of Marina Hotel housekeeping staff won a bronze medal in the Horeca – Inter hotel bed making competition, which was presented for the first time in the show.
HORECA Kuwait 2018 is organized by Leaders Group in collaboration with Hospitality Services Company at Kuwait International Fair Grounds in Mishref, under the auspices of Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan.
About Marina Hotel
The Marina Hotel an award winning, leading five-star property is owned by United Real Estate Company and managed by Safir International Hotel Management Company. Having a strategic and ideal location in near vicinity to The Marina Mall and Marina Crescent, it lies in the vibrant and up-market district of Kuwait. It offers a unique experience through its 91 guest rooms, state of art meeting room facilities, fully equipped health club amenities and two renowned restaurants. With its magnificent seaside location and private beach, this prestigious multi–facility complex offers luxurious and functional amenities to the business traveler and tourist alike. The Marina Hotel offers information and online reservation at www.marinahotel.com
