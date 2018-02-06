Marina Hotel Kuwait wins 5 medals at HORECA Kuwait 2018

Kuwait: Marina Hotel Kuwait received Five awards at the HORECA Kuwait 2018, the largest international trade show for hotels, restaurants, catering, food and hospitality services in the region. During the event, there was a Culinary Art Show, where chefs from several Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes in Kuwait participated in various exciting competitions to showcase their astonishing skills. The competitions were evaluated by international judges from Europe, Middle East, Far East etc.

Three of Marina Hotel Kuwait valued chefs received 2 Gold medals, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze after taking part in some of the competitions which included; best Plated Dessert, Petit Fours competition, the 6-course menu competition and the Fresh Pasta competition. Marina Hotel Kuwait General Manager, Mr. Nabil Hammoud expressed his pride and happiness for the new awards, saying: “We believe in our chefs’ culinary skills and we are very proud of this outstanding achievement, these awards only prove we have been doing it right.”

