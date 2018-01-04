March 2018 Oman Cargo sold at OSP + $0.15 on DME Auctions platform

Dubai, UAE:- Dubai Mercantile Exchange hosted its 2018 first auction on Thursday 4 January, on behalf of Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas (MOG). The 2-million barrel cargo of March 2018 loading, was awarded at a premium of $0.15 per barrel over the March Official Selling Price (OSP).

In 2017, DME hosted several auctions, totaling more than 25 million barrels of different crude oil grades; including Oman Blend, Basrah Light, Basrah Heavy, and Malaysian Kimanis. This generated premiums of more than $14 million.

19 companies participated in today’s auction; with more than 30 bids submitted during the 2 minute auction process.

Advertisement

DME Auctions was launched in 2016 in a bid to provide a transparent spot commodity auction system for the first time in the Middle East.

-Ends-

About DME

DME is the premier international energy futures and commodities exchange in the Middle East. It aims to provide oil producers, traders and consumers engaged in the East of Suez markets with transparent pricing of crude oil.

Launched in 2007, DME has rapidly grown into a globally relevant exchange. Its flagship Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract (DME Oman) contract is now firmly established as the most credible crude oil benchmark relevant to the rapidly growing East of Suez market. Reflecting the economics of the Asian region like no other contract, and the largest physically delivered crude oil futures contract in the world, DME Oman is the world’s third crude oil benchmark and the sole benchmark for Oman and Dubai exported crude oil.

DME is a fully electronic exchange, with regulatory permissions allowing access from more than 20 jurisdictions, including the major financial centers of Asia, Europe and the United States. The Exchange is located within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), a financial free zone designed to promote financial services within the UAE. The DME is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and all trades executed on the DME are cleared through and guaranteed by CME Clearing.

DME is a joint venture between Dubai Holding, Oman Investment Fund and CME Group. Global financial institutions and energy trading firms including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Shell, Vitol and Concord Energy also hold equity stakes in the DME. www.dubaimerc.com

For more information, please contact:

DME

Mayssam Hamadeh

Head of Marketing

+971 506523754 (mobile)

mayssam.hamadeh@dubaimerc.com

TRACCS (PR agency)

Walid Majzoub

+9714 3672530

walid.majzoub@traccs.net

TRACCS 24/7 Media Hotline: +97150 9448389

© Press Release 2018