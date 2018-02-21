ManageEngine to Highlight the Evolving Role of IT Management and Cybersecurity at its Middle East User Conference
Dubai, UAE – ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced that it will be hosting its 7th Middle East User Conference in Dubai from February 27 to 28, 2017 at the Address Dubai Marina. Raj Sabhlok, President, ManageEngine, will deliver the keynote, highlighting the evolving role of IT management and cybersecurity in addressing the latest developments in global cloud, networking, and security management with the advent of new technologies such as Bot, AI, Machine Learning, and Blockchain.
According to IDC, despite crossing the $2.4 billion mark in 2018, security spending in Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (META) will continue to be insufficient due to the increasingly complex nature of the threat landscape. The quest to scale digital businesses will make organizations in the META region adopt a cloud-first or cloud-only approach, with spending on public cloud services topping $1.1 billion in 2018. Spending on big data and analytics solutions in the META region will tip the scales at $2.4 billion in 2018.
“Regional enterprises are looking at securing their networks, cloud, and application assets in the most agile and cost-effective manner. Moreover, the dynamic environment is compelling them to expand their business offerings as they increase their regional footprint. The latest cloud and mobile-friendly solutions from ManageEngine are well equiped to meet these requirements of regional enterprises in IT management and cybersecurity standards,” added Nirmal Manoharan, Regional Director - Sales, ManageEngine.
The two-day user conference will also offer a detailed walk-through and demo sessions on various ManageEngine solutions such as ServiceDesk Plus, OpManager Plus, Applications Manager, Desktop Central, Mobile Device Manager Plus, Password Manager Pro, Key Manager Plus, AD suite of products, Site24x7, and Log360, amongst others.
Interested IT professionals can participate in the ManageEngine Middle East user conference by registering in the link given below.
https://www.manageengine.com/events/2018/userconf/dubai.html?MEuserconf
