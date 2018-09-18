Malaysia Eyes Dubai to Explore Markets in the MENA Region

This year, TGFM, the official franchising event in Dubai, brings together leading investors, master franchisees, licensees, entrepreneurs, and leading brands in various sectors and it is expected to attract over 2,000 visitors and participants and witness the participation of over 100 leading brands from 80 countries. Among the 5 pavilions participating in TGFM, Malaysia is joining as one of the biggest pavilions offering a great platform for B2B meetings.

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: The Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA), which aims to promote entrepreneurship through franchising, has chosen Dubai – a global business and financial destination and the 3 rd edition of ‘The Global Franchise Market Exhibition’, to explore the emerging and lucrative markets in the Middle East North Africa region, connect with local, regional and international franchisors and brand owners and expand their businesses within the region.

Commenting on the active participation of Malaysian franchisors and franchisees at TGFM, Datur Radzali Hassan, Chairman of MFA, said, “Dubai, which is home to more than 120 nationalities, is a global tourist destination and a commercial hub in the GCC that provides a great business and investment platform for entrepreneurs from Malaysia seeking new opportunities and leading franchisors and franchisees looking for new markets. At TGFM, Malaysian Franchise Association, aims to leverage Dubai’s position as an international franchise destination and test their products viability and brands reach within the region. With a diverse list of brand owners, franchisors and franchisees in many categories such as: ‘Food & Beverage’ and ‘Education’, I am highly confident that MFA can maximize its results and connect with many local franchisees and franchisors, consultants, service providers and suppliers.”

He added, “Within many countries, the GCC region have always been a strategic location for Malaysian franchisors to grow their market, Dubai in particular was the first to offer “freehold property” to foreign investors, which catapulted UAE’s status as an international property investment hub. With nearly 1,200 Malaysian franchise outlets operating in GCC countries as of last year, at TGFM we are looking forward to forge new partnerships and collaborate with local partners to expand our footprint in the region.”

On his part, Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, said, “Today, Dubai has become a key global business and financial hub, owing to its strategic location, favorable climate for investment, several new policies and regulatory mechanisms. The city has become among the most sought-after destinations for investors, entrepreneurs, franchisors and start-ups. In addition, Dubai is among the first cities in the region, which was quick to realize the benefits of the franchise business model in many key sectors including education, transportation and tourism. Major global companies and top franchise operators have already established their footprint in the emirate while many more are seeking new avenues for investment and expanding their businesses through their franchise partners within the region.”

He added, “As the franchise market in the UAE and Dubai in particular is rapidly maturing, we are witnessing a trend where a growing number of international brands are expanding in the region. Over 200 brands participated in the last two editions of TGFM and more brands are choosing the show to connect with investors and franchisees, and I am highly confident that TGFM will offer Malaysian brands unprecedented opportunities to expand and grow.”

Key highlights of MFA at TGFM:

Malaysia Franchise Association will be involved in a number of activities through its exclusive pavilion at TGFM, with the presence of many franchisors, franchisees and brand owners seeking new opportunities in Dubai and the rest of the UAE. Some of the leading brands representing Malaysia at TGFM include: The Manhattan Fish Market (F& B), Marrybrown (F&B), Smart Reader Kids (Pre-School Education), Global Art (Pre-School Education). In addition, MFA will be expected to make key announcements, launch new partnerships and involve in many Memoranda of Understandings with various government entities and partners in the UAE.

The Global Franchise Market (TGFM) being held from the 5th to the 6th of December this year, is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding with the support of the Department of Economic Development – Dubai and under the strategic partnership of Franchise Souq and Francorp Middle East.

