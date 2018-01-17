Make Smart Dubai even smarter with FMS Tech
FMS Tech, a versatile transportation technology service, helps reduce risk of road accidents and boosts general transport efficiency in Dubai
Launched in 2006, Fleet Management Systems and Technologies (FMS Tech) is a transportation logistics, mobile asset protection pioneer and innovator of IVMS, In-Vehicle Monitoring Systems and on-board computers technology. Established in the capital of the UAE since 2011, FMS Tech specializes in fleet management systems, its products and services are solution driven and help customers maintain road safety and fuel efficiency. Taking pride in 7 years of local experience and its state of the art technology, the company guarantees its products are 99% accurate.
FMS Tech offers a range products which revolve around road safety solutions and include features like in-vehicle monitoring system, accident reconstruction, hands free calling, journey management to calculate the most fuel and resource efficient route, plate recognition, CCTV surveillance, tracker and safety brake sensors for public and school buses, driver merit system, and more. These smart assets can also reduce unnecessary trips thus saving fuels and limiting toxic CO2 emissions, making UAE greener and safer.
FMS Tech aims to maintain it’s stature to keep UAE greener and safer for all their publics by reinforcing safer driving habits and efficient resource allocation through constantly evolving IVMS technology and their superior fleet management systems.
About Fleet Management Systems and Technologies (FMS Tech.):
Started in the US as a fleet management system, generating savings and profits for customers in lump sum amount of dollars. FMS Tech. has successfully grown over the past years as a transport logistics, mobile asset protections pioneer and innovator of in-vehicle monitoring systems and on-board computers technology. Based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai since 2011, the technology and softwares provide vehicle tracking and information to increase road safety, good driving habits, productivity, profits and efficient fuel consumption.
