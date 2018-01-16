Major Business Deals Announced on Day Two of World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

ACWA Power announces plans to become first utility scale generator to adopt SolarCoin

Abu Dhabi: The second day of the World Future Energy Summit, International Water Summit and EcoWASTE Exhibition saw a number of new business agreements signed by participating companies, with Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority, Tadweer and Abdul Latif Jameel all unveiling significant new plans.

H.E. Suhail Al Mazroui, UAE Minister of Energy Opens World Future Energy Summit Conference Programme

At the opening of the World Future Energy Summit conference programme, the UAE Minister of Energy, H.E Suhail Al Mazroui addressed global energy stakeholders in attendance, elaborating on the bold vision of the UAE to diversify its energy strategy.

The Minister referred to the UAE’s Energy Strategy as a key contributor towards the continued reduction of solar energy prices, which have already broken the 2-cent threshold. Minister Al Mazroui stressed that renewable energy will also need to be supported by other forms of energy in the UAE, such as fossil-based energy and nuclear energy. He indicated that he was confident that this year’s edition of the World Future Energy Summit will bring forward more innovative ideas and solutions that will continue to shape the energy future of the UAE and the wider region.

Tadweer Signs Five New Contracts Worth AED 165 Million at EcoWaste Exhibition 2018

Tadweer (The Centre of Waste Management – Abu Dhabi) today announced the signing of five new contracts worth AED 165 million for waste management projects in Abu Dhabi, with leading firms in the waste sector. Tadweer revealed the details of the projects at a press conference organised at the EcoWASTE Exhibition.

Included in the contracts signed at the event is an agreement with Green Energy Solutions & Sustainability LLC for the first Landfill Gas to Energy investment project in the Middle East at Al Dhafra Landfill, which is the largest landfill in Abu Dhabi. The project will prevent emission of Green-House Gases (GHG) from the landfill to the atmosphere. It is expected to be commissioned to produce about 5 MW of power by September 2018 and will be registered with the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for carbon credit.

Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority Invites Tenders for World’s Largest Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority today announced the commencement of a competitive process to select a developer to own up to 40% of a special purpose vehicle to participate in the Taweelah Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project. The remaining equity will be held, directly or indirectly, by ADWEA.

The project will comprise, inter alia, the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of a greenfield reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant with a capacity of 200 Million Imperial Gallons of water per day, together with associated infrastructure. The Plant will be located at the Taweelah power and water complex, approximately 45 kilometres north of the city of Abu Dhabi.

The Project is important to ensure the security of potable water supply in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as well as playing a key role in the ongoing cost reduction initiative in the sector through the procurement of competitive and efficient reverse osmosis water desalination technology.

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy Secures Financing for Mexican Solar Farm that will Power 150,000 Homes

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, today announced it has secured a deal to start construction of a 342 MW dc solar farm in Mexico. The deal for the Potosí Solar Farm will see construction begin in early 2018 and adds to a growing list of renewable energy projects Abdul Latif Jameel Energy has delivered across Latin America, including Uruguay and Chile.

Potosí Solar Farm will generate enough energy to power around 150,000 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 600,000 tons of CO 2 per year.

SolarCoin to be Adopted by a Utility Scale Generator for the First time: ACWA Power

ACWA Power has announced that it will adopt SolarCoin, the global reward program for solar electricity generation, marking the first time a utility-scale generator joins the SolarCoin ecosystem. SolarCoin adoption will provide digital tokens to ACWA Power for every MWh of solar energy produced and will provide a supplementary means of payment for goods and services than conventional currency.

At a World Future Energy Summit session entitled; SolarCoin - the launch of a blockchain-based, value generation structure for solar power generation, Nicolas Gogerty, founder of the SolarCoin Foundation told delegates: “Our mission to incentivize solar energy production for the next forty years continues and we are excited about the transition from a smaller scale cryptocurrency to coming to the world stage with ACWA Power at this platform. The adoption of SolarCoin by a utility-scale developer is a step change and a giant leap for SolarCoin.”

Climate Innovation Exchange (CLIX) Opens at World Future Energy Summit

The Climate Innovation Exchange (CLIX) launched today at the World Future Energy Summit with a keynote address by H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth. In her speech, H.E. Al Mazrui stated that youth and sustainability are inseparable in the 21st century. Sustainability is first a mindset, before it becomes a set of behaviours and then a way of doing business, Al Mazrui added. She also noted that, if we want to build sustainable systems for a sustainable world, we must invest now in the people who will carry it forward.

H.E. Al Mazrui addressed an audience of innovators, investors and local high-school students. Throughout the day, the students were provided with career advice as well as receiving a tour of the cleantech innovations and climate change solutions being presented throughout CLIX.

A total of 27 semi-finalists are pitching their ideas and products to more than 20 prospective investors throughout the World Future Energy Summit, with a view to unlocking capital to fund their innovations.

Visitors can interact with the technologies on show at Hall 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Saudi Arabia Outlines How it will Achieve its Renewable Energy Targets

Turki Al Shehri, Head of Renewable Energy Projects Development Office, Ministry of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia today revealed that tenders for four gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy will be issued by the Kingdom in 2018, including 3.2 GW of solar photovoltaic and 800 megawatts (MW) of wind energy. Mr Al Shehri noted that the projects will continue to drive low-cost renewable energy, with the most recent bids received by the Kingdom including submissions between 0.0178 and 0.0336 cents per kilowatt hour. He also noted that Saudi Arabia aims to reach export potential by 2019, and that the projects come as part of the country’s plans to produce 9.5 GW of renewable energy by 2023.

“Minimise Food Mileage Through the Purchase of Local Produce and Home Grown Supplies”: UAE Minister for Food Security

Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mehairi, Minister of State for Food Security, UAE led discussions around the issue of food security for arid environments at today’s event. In her speech, the Minister told attendees that agriculture in the UAE is reported to account for more than 70% of fresh water consumption and that its rising demand needs to be met by energy-intensive desalination methods. In light of this, the UAE government has launched the 2036 Water Strategy, which aims to create smart policies and innovative technologies for water, which along with energy are required for food production.

Minister Al Mehairi highlighted the Masdar pilot project in Masdar City, which grows seafood and biofuel in the desert using seawater, desert land and solar energy as one of the key developments that will play a critical role in supporting regional food and energy security. The Minister concluded her keynote by encouraging UAE residents to reduce food wastage and minimize food mileage through the purchase of local produce and home-grown supplies.

Enormous Opportunities for Entrepreneurial Start-ups to Help Develop Green Economies

With innovation a key component of the World Future Energy Summit 2018, a panel of experts joined Cinar Kurra, CEO at Masdar and BP Catalyst to explore the relationship between entrepreneurship and efforts by governments to develop ‘green’ economies. The group discussed government initiatives to support and encourage entrepreneurs and start-ups, and their importance to the overall growth of an economy and a country’s prosperity.

Speaking on the panel, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Executive Director of Dubai Science Park, said: “Entrepreneurship plays a vital role in the diversification efforts of the UAE. Making the country one of the greenest economies requires the injection of new ideas and the encouragement of a highly-competitive environment that creates jobs and cutting-edge technology, whilst fostering innovation and creativity. Cultivating this entrepreneurial spirit requires a concerted effort by government, industry, academia and the public. As a science-focused business community with over 350 companies of all sizes, and our association with in5, a Dubai-based start-up incubator, we are committed to providing an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, helping to position the UAE as a destination of choice for talented entrepreneurs from around the world.”

Things to look out for on day three

Rain Enhancement Awards will be announced at the International Water Summit: 10.05 at Hall 11

Panel discussion on technology, disruption and digitalisation – the mega trends that will fundamentally impact the way we interact, consume products and do business: 11.40 – 12.30 at Hall 11

The International Solar Alliance will host a series of discussions and presentations at the event: 14.30 – 17.30 at Hall 11 DH 6-7

The winners of Innovate@IWS will be announced at the International Water Summit: 16.00 at Smart Water Theatre between Hall 3 and 4

Tadweer will present Abu Dhabi’s waste management strategy at the Waste Management Forum: 09.45 in Capital Suite 19

H.E Dr. Saif Al Sayari, Acting Director General, Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority will present opening keynote at International Water Summit Conference: 10.00 at Hall 11

Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority invite media to attend a discussion session on the world’s largest desalinated water reserve: 12:00 at Hall 6

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018