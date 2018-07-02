Majesty Yachts set to explore the European market with an impressive presence at Cannes & Monaco Yacht Shows
Dubai: – Majesty Yachts along with its exclusive dealer for France and Monaco, Aurora Yachts, will jointly showcase the rising stars of their superyacht line-up at two of the most prestigious yachting events of Europe.
The remarkable Majesty 125 & Majesty 100 will both be under the spotlight at the Cannes Yachting Festival that will be held in the French Riviera from 11th to 16th September 2018 and at the world’s biggest international yachting exhibition - the Monaco Yacht Show that will be held from 26th to 29th September 2018.
Adding to the excitement, during Cannes, three of Majesty Yacht's superyachts - Majesty 125, Majesty 100 and Majesty 140 will participate in the coveted World Yacht Trophies.
A significant addition to the Majesty line-up, the 125 is the smallest Majesty yacht, an engineering marvel to feature 3 full decks, and a fly–bridge sun-deck that makes it extremely popular with its owners.
While the Majesty 100 and Majesty 125 yachts will be displayed at the Superyacht Extension in Cannes, in Monaco they will be displayed at berth nos. F20 - F21 at the Quai des Etats-Unis.
-Ends-
About Gulf Craft
Gulf Craft has served the aspirations of passionate boating enthusiasts for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.
Founded in the Emirates in 1982, Gulf Craft continues to redefine the on-water living experience with its wide variety of premium craft, ranging from 27 feet to 175 feet in length. Deploying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship, Gulf Craft builds each innovation to create memorable cruising experiences for its discerning clientele, transforming travel by sea into a journey worth indulging in.
With an expanding portfolio that includes the enchanting Majesty Yachts, the long-range Nomad Yachts, Silvercraft fishing boats and family cruisers, and Oryx sport yachts and cruisers, Gulf Craft has built an enduring legacy.
Take a virtual tour of our innovations at www.gulfcraftinc.com.© Press Release 2018
