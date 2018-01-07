Majaal sponsors GIF 2018
Manama, Bahrain: Majaal Warehouse Company has renewed its sponsorship as the Kingdom’s premier Industrial Facilities market leader at the Gulf Industry Fair 2018.
The Leading developer and operator of industrial facilities in Bahrain reaffirmed their participation for GIF as they are currently studying the potential for investment opportunities for the coming year and will be meeting with potential partners at the fair.
“We are really proud of Majaal as it represents a company, that is now a leader within its sector and is attracting the attention of investors locally and regionally. As a mature and established company, Majaal is now ready to expand through new partnerships and potential REIT listings.”
“Majaal’s presence at Gulf Industry Fair is essential recognition of the important contribution of first-class innovative industrial facilities to industrial development.” says Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of organizers HCE.
The GCC’s annual industrial expo takes place from the 6th – 8th February at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center under the Patronage of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
To register or for more information visit: www.gulfindustryfair.com
