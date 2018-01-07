Majaal sponsors GIF 2018

Manama, Bahrain: Majaal Warehouse Company has renewed its sponsorship as the Kingdom’s premier Industrial Facilities market leader at the Gulf Industry Fair 2018. The Leading developer and operator of industrial facilities in Bahrain reaffirmed their participation for GIF as they are currently studying the potential for investment opportunities for the coming year and will be meeting with potential partners at the fair.

Majaal, a subsidiary of First Bahrain Real Estate Development Company, has an established reputation for its offering of facilities and services uniquely positioned to support small to medium sized enterprises. “We are really proud of Majaal as it represents a company, that is now a leader within its sector and is attracting the attention of investors locally and regionally. As a mature and established company, Majaal is now ready to expand through new partnerships and potential REIT listings.”

