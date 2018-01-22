Mahindra Comviva partners Sacom Mediaworks to enable robust digital engagements through Mooditt Digital Store

Dubai, UAE: Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Sacom Mediaworks, a leading content aggregator in Middle East & Africa. This tie-up with Sacom Mediaworks will provide Mooditt Digital Store, Comviva’s digital marketplace for content, with a broader range of digital Video-on-Demand content – short and long format.

Advertisement

Sacom Mediaworks’ global content portfolio includes over 10,000 hours of video content spanning genres like Feature Films, Television Series, Short Films, Live Entertainment Events, Celebrity chat shows, and Health & Fitness shows. Sacom has a proven track record of producing & distributing content globally, it has successfully distributed over 30,000 hours of content to 40+ platforms in 5 continents and 15 languages. The company has collaborated with number of production houses including local and international content providers, copyright bodies & artists and consistently works to add newer platforms and markets to optimise its content footprint. Sacom also owns and manages online platforms that have an aggregated annual traffic of over 100 million page views globally.

Comviva’s Mooditt Digital Store is a one-of-its-kind digital marketplace that brings the entire ecosystem of content providers, application providers and distribution channels on a single platform and leverages multiple channels of content distribution like web, mobile applications, WAP, DTH, Radio, TV, IPTV, Text, and IVR for seamless distribution. Besides enabling a robust content sharing ecosystem, the Mooditt Digital Store adds value by bringing automated partner management and data analytics to the table, enabling seamless content flows to various participants of the ecosystem.

Speaking on the partnership, Atul Madan, Senior Vice President, Digital Lifestyle Solutions at Mahindra Comviva said, “With the exponential growth of digital content, content discovery and distribution is becoming increasingly challenging in today’s world. In an increasingly fragmented environment, the challenge for distribution channels is to get access to right content in the minimal possible timeframe. On the other hand content providers, especially small time artists and independent content creators are struggling to maximize reach and dial up monetization”.

“We are very pleased with our partnership with Sacom Mediaworks as it puts us on a stronger footing in the Middle East and Africa. Mahindra Comviva’s expertise in end to end content management combined with Sacom’s robust catalogue of Arab, Asian and Hollywood video content will lead to new growth opportunities in the region. We are looking forward to working with Sacom Mediaworks and create mutually beneficial synergies”, he further added.

Dinesh Gupta, Director at Sacom Mediaworks said, “We’re excited to join forces with Mahindra Comviva that brings the pedigree of Mahindra & Bharti Airtel Group, having successfully consolidated their position as market leaders in Telecom & Mobility solutions domains with presence in 4 continents and 95 countries. We will be working together to grow the reach and monetization potential of our content together and offer our entertainment IPs & VOD content in Hollywood, Arabic & Bollywood genres for Middle East, Africa, Russia, CIS countries & Asia Pacific. Mooddit Digital Store addresses the twin problems of reach and discoverability of content and deserves a more robust content library to implement at scale. Every story deserves an audience and this partnership will go a long way in taking the stories to their audiences.”



-Ends-

About Mahindra Comviva

Mahindra Comviva is the global leader of mobility solutions catering to The Business of Tomorrows. The company is a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group. Its extensive portfolio of solutions spans digital financial services, customer value management, messaging and broadband solution and digital lifestyle services and managed VAS services. It enables service providers to enhance customer experience, rationalize costs and accelerate revenue growth. Mahindra Comviva’s solutions are deployed by over 130 mobile service providers and financial institutions in over 95 countries and enrich the lives of over two billion people to deliver a better future. For more information, please visit www.mahindracomviva.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta | Manager - Global PR & Corporate Communications

M: + 91 9910030732

pr@mahindracomviva.com

www.mahindracomviva.com

© Press Release 2018