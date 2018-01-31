Madi International extends support to Oman Bride Show 2018 - the most prestigious wedding event

Madi International, the leading distributor of internationally renowned professional beauty brands in the GCC, is proud to sponsor the Oman Bride Show which is being organized in Muscat, Oman from 24th to 27th January, 2018. With scores of visitors in attendance on the first day itself, the ‘wedding-themed’ event has registered to be an instant hit. From showcasing beauty products to enthusiasts and inviting exhibitors, to motivating beauty professionals – Madi International has proved to be the ultimate beauty-product-magnet throughout the GCC region. The participation of one of the biggest beauty solution providers, along with premium brands like Goldwell, Kemon, Kevin.Murphy, Thalgo, Nashi, Orly and more, will provide a boost to the beauty industry as a whole. Being held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre over a period of four days, the event includes participation of several local and international wedding professionals. Madi’s presence provides an opportunity for beauty professionals to showcase their talent as well. Moreover, events like these will support the market positioning of Oman on a global level.

Mr. Mohammed Madi, President of Madi International Group said, “We have been regarded as the ultimate beauty destination in the GCC region and strongly believe that there should be no international barriers as far as beauty is concerned. The show is one of the most prestigious wedding events in the country. As Platinum Sponsor, Madi International is proud to extend its support to such an event which will in turn leave a positive impact on the regional and global market related to beauty solutions.” , “We have been regarded as the ultimate beauty destination in the GCC region and strongly believe that there should be no international barriers as far as beauty is concerned. The show is one of the most prestigious wedding events in the country. As Platinum Sponsor, Madi International is proud to extend its support to such an event which will in turn leave a positive impact on the regional and global market related to beauty solutions.” The beauty industry is a multi-billion dollar sector with GCC consumers spending nearly $9.3 billion on beauty-related and personal care products. The sartorial sector is also flourishing in the GCC region. A recent study found that strong growth is expected over the next four years, as consumers look to collectively spend $13.6 billion on their personal well-being in 2020, defying any notion of a market readjustment. The sector in Oman is in its budding stages, but it has the potential to contribute significantly to the economy and open up employment opportunities as well.

