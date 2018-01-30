M Hotel Downtown by Millennium welcomes new General Manager

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M Hotel Downtown by Millennium has announced Cornelia Erhardt as the hotel’s new General Manager. Prior to her appointment, Erhardt held the same role at the five-star Nassima Royal Hotel in Dubai which was previously known as Radisson Royal Hotel. In her current role, Erhardt will maintain service excellence in line with Millennium’s standard. A key responsibility in conjunction with her team is to drive the strategic growth and revenue of its stunning 242 rooms and suites, as well as its food and beverage outlets, its cutting-edge meeting rooms, board rooms and well-appointed spa.

Commenting on her appointment, Erhardt said, “It is a great honor and challenge to take on the role of general manager of a prestigious property with established reputation as a leading choice for business and leisure guests. I look forward to working with its impressive team to gain its distinction as one of Dubai’s most sought-after hotels”. Erhardt brings with her a wealth of international leadership experience in the hospitality industry with over 40 years of experience, out of which 10 years was spent in the GCC Region. She spent over three decades working in more than five countries in award-winning hotels. A performance driven individual who has set a standard for service excellence, Erhardt has successfully opened, rebranded, and upgraded several five-star properties as general manager in competitive and challenging environments.

