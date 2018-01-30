M Hotel Downtown by Millennium welcomes new General Manager
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: M Hotel Downtown by Millennium has announced Cornelia Erhardt as the hotel’s new General Manager.
Prior to her appointment, Erhardt held the same role at the five-star Nassima Royal Hotel in Dubai which was previously known as Radisson Royal Hotel. In her current role, Erhardt will maintain service excellence in line with Millennium’s standard. A key responsibility in conjunction with her team is to drive the strategic growth and revenue of its stunning 242 rooms and suites, as well as its food and beverage outlets, its cutting-edge meeting rooms, board rooms and well-appointed spa.
Erhardt brings with her a wealth of international leadership experience in the hospitality industry with over 40 years of experience, out of which 10 years was spent in the GCC Region. She spent over three decades working in more than five countries in award-winning hotels. A performance driven individual who has set a standard for service excellence, Erhardt has successfully opened, rebranded, and upgraded several five-star properties as general manager in competitive and challenging environments.
Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the city’s financial, diplomatic, shopping and tourist districts, the stylish and modern M Hotel Downtown by Millennium stands tall amidst the action of the city. With its close proximity to Dubai Mall, Dubai Design District, Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai World Trade Centre, the hotel is the perfect place for short or long-term guests to enjoy business or leisure stays.
