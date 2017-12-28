MOU facilitates Ajman University dentists to prepare for Canadian Board Exams in UAE

Ajman University signed a memorandum of understanding with a Canadian company Golden Target . This marks the launch of a unique training program that will prepare AU Dentistry students for the Canadian Board exam to obtain a practitioners’ license in Canada. Signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, AU Chancellor and Dr. Raed Al Ani, CEO of Golden Target this MOU will assist the dental students who wish to practice Dentistry in Canada to prepare for their exams in UAE. The first course commences from 4th-24th February 2018 and has already witnessed an overwhelming response from students and graduates.

Ajman University is the first university in the Middle East to offer these training courses, which provides an ideal opportunity for dentist which to pursue their career in Canada. Dr. Raed Al - Ani, pointed out that the course in UAE spans across 4 weeks while it takes about 5 months in Canada to prepare for the same exam, thus saving time and travel expenses. The spectrum of the course will expand in later phases to include practical exams as well. The current program includes three trainings that are necessary to pass the Canadian Board. They are AFK: Assessment Examination of Fundamental Knowledge; ACJ: Assessment performance of Clinical Judgement and ACS: Assessment of Clinical Skills, these are the basic criteria for a Dentist to obtain his license in Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Advertisement