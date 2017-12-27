MIRAL appoints Bam International as Yas Bay Arena main contractor on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi





ABU DHABI, UAE – Miral announced today the appointment of BAM International as it’s chosen main contractor for the arena, plaza, and nearby retail and F&B spaces planned for the upcoming Yas Bay development.



The development of the arena has started earlier this year, and is scheduled for completion by end of 2019. The arena is part of the recently revealed AED 12 billion Yas Bay development taking shape on the southern end of Yas Island. The overall master plan for Yas Bay supports Miral’s vision to turn Yas Island into a top global destination for family entertainment and leisure. When complete, Yas Bay is anticipated to become one of the most iconic and vibrant waterfront destinations in the region.



The fully-covered indoor arena with an adjustable configuration to accommodate events with capacities up to 18,000, will be a focal point of Yas Bay and the first multi-purpose venue in Abu Dhabi, catering for the variety of local and global visitors to the emirate by attracting events across sports, entertainment, and MICE. In line with this aim, Miral has appointed the region’s premier operator of events and venues, FLASH Entertainment to oversee arena management.





Reflecting Miral’s commitment to provide a unique and seamless experience at Yas Bay, guests will step out of the arena and onto an outdoor plaza with an amphitheater for hosting further events, alongside market stalls and open-air activities.



Retail spaces will be featured within walking distance of the plaza, offering visitors a selection of shopping options ranging from sports to gadgets. Meanwhile, guests can recharge at one of the arena’s six restaurants, two cafes, and three grab and go food units.





