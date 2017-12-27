#real estate | 27 December, 2017
MIRAL appoints Bam International as Yas Bay Arena main contractor on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, UAE – Miral announced today the appointment of BAM International as it’s chosen main contractor for the arena, plaza, and nearby retail and F&B spaces planned for the upcoming Yas Bay development.
The development of the arena has started earlier this year, and is scheduled for completion by end of 2019. The arena is part of the recently revealed AED 12 billion Yas Bay development taking shape on the southern end of Yas Island. The overall master plan for Yas Bay supports Miral’s vision to turn Yas Island into a top global destination for family entertainment and leisure. When complete, Yas Bay is anticipated to become one of the most iconic and vibrant waterfront destinations in the region.
The fully-covered indoor arena with an adjustable configuration to accommodate events with capacities up to 18,000, will be a focal point of Yas Bay and the first multi-purpose venue in Abu Dhabi, catering for the variety of local and global visitors to the emirate by attracting events across sports, entertainment, and MICE. In line with this aim, Miral has appointed the region’s premier operator of events and venues, FLASH Entertainment to oversee arena management.
Reflecting Miral’s commitment to provide a unique and seamless experience at Yas Bay, guests will step out of the arena and onto an outdoor plaza with an amphitheater for hosting further events, alongside market stalls and open-air activities.
Retail spaces will be featured within walking distance of the plaza, offering visitors a selection of shopping options ranging from sports to gadgets. Meanwhile, guests can recharge at one of the arena’s six restaurants, two cafes, and three grab and go food units.
““The appointment of BAM International as our contractor of choice for the arena marks an important milestone in the development progress of the Yas Bay project.” commented B.R. Kiran, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral. “The arena will be a unique addition to the Island’s portfolio of attractions with the opportunity it brings to host world-class multi-purpose events and activities. This development complements our vision to make Yas Island a top global destination for leisure and entertainment.” B.R. Kiran added.
John Lickrish, CEO of FLASH Entertainment commented: “We are very excited to have a new entertainment venue coming to Yas Island that will further showcase Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global destination, and we look forward to bringing our team’s extensive expertise to host world-class events for the UAE, the region, and attendees from around the world.”
Commenting on this appointment, Patrick McKinney, BAM Area Director said: “We are excited to work alongside Miral to help in bringing a superb new development with a unique design to Yas Island”.
Yas Bay is one of three distinct areas under development by Miral on the southern end of Yas Island. Joining it is the Media Zone featuring the new campus of twofour54 – Abu Dhabi’s media zone authority - and the Residences at Yas Bay, an urban island community offering the complete Yas Island lifestyle. Residences at Yas Bay will feature 35 plots for investors and developers to transform into a vibrant residential neighborhood for urban professionals and families.
Miral’s latest mixed-use development plans complement the company’s rapidly expanding Yas Island tourism destination portfolio of themed parks: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and upcoming 2018 attractions Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and CLYMB, as well as the recently-announced next-generation marine theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Yas Island also offers a range of sporting and entertainment experiences such as Yas Marina Circuit, seven hotels, year-round events, a live performance and concert arena, an 18-hole championship golf course, a marina, a beach, and the increasingly popular shopping destination, Yas Mall.
-Ends-
About Miral
Miral is Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and promotion of Yas Island, Miral’s assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Yas Viceroy. For more information on Miral, visit www.miral.ae.
© Press Release 2017
