MEPCO and WASCO Sign a Partnership Agreement with King Abdulaziz University to Launch Leadership Programme for Environmental Sustainability

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Middle East and Africa’s leading vertically-integrated paper manufacturer, the Middle East Paper Co. (‘ MEPCO ’) and its waste management wholly-owned subsidiary WASCO, have entered into a partnership agreement with King Abdulaziz University to launch a Leadership Programme for young Saudi nationals. The programme aims to provide Saudi youth with the right tools to lead on building and raising awareness on environmental sustainability and its importance to the community. To launch the programme, a first-of-its-kind campaign, titled ‘A License for Environmental Leadership’, is being implemented. The programme is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Transition 2020 commitments to environmental sustainability.

The objective of the campaign is to host three programmes, with around 200 trainees, over three provinces. However, the aim of the campaign is not only to decrease the usage of natural resources, but as well as to activate the partnerships between the Government entities, private sector companies, and higher level educational institutions.

ABOUT MEPCO:

MEPCO is one of the largest vertically-integrated paper manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa region offering a diverse range of paper products to customers around the world. The Company’s innovative approach to doing business enables it to deliver significant environmental and economic benefit to its home market. MEPCO exports its products from Saudi Arabia to the GCC and wider Middle East & Africa region; furthermore, it has developed a growing presence in South Asia, the Americas and Europe. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, WASCO, MEPCO’s raw materials are sourced from locations across the Kingdom and neighbouring countries. The use of energy- and water-efficient production processes enables MEPCO to offer recycled products to the market, while locally-sourced raw materials provide measurable benefit to the Saudi economy. The Company offers a wide range of containerboard and paperboard products for the large-scale manufacturing and secondary packaging markets. The Company is listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, under Tadawul symbol ‘MEPCO’. For a full list of products, click here. For more information about MEPCO, click here

ABOUT WASCO:

Waste Collection & Recycling Co. Ltd. (WASCO) is the largest waste collection and sorting company in the Middle East and North Africa. A subsidiary company for MEPCO, WASCO was established in 2004 and specializes in the collection of waste paper and cartons. WASCO’s current collection capability is 500,000 tons per year, and anticipates growth of up to one million tons in the next five years. WASCO collects the required materials from different sources such as landfills, shopping centers, industries, governmental entities, and also imports from outside KSA. WASCO employs more than 1,000 employees over its range of operations with 300 collection trucks in various locations in Saudi Arabia with a 24 hour on call services and 24 collection centres around the Middle East.

