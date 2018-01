MEPCO and WASCO Sign a Partnership Agreement with King Abdulaziz University to Launch Leadership Programme for Environmental Sustainability

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Middle East and Africa’s leading vertically-integrated paper manufacturer, the Middle East Paper Co. (‘MEPCO’) and its waste management wholly-owned subsidiary WASCO, have entered into a partnership agreement with King Abdulaziz University to launch a Leadership Programme for young Saudi nationals. The programme aims to provide Saudi youth with the right tools to lead on building and raising awareness on environmental sustainability and its importance to the community. To launch the programme, a first-of-its-kind campaign, titled ‘A License for Environmental Leadership’, is being implemented. The programme is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Transition 2020 commitments to environmental sustainability. Commenting on the partnership agreement, MEPCO CEO, Eng. Sami Safran, said:

“Safeguarding our future begins with sustainability today. It is important that our youth is trained on how to lead in this vital field of environmentalism and sustainability. Together with WASCO, MEPCO will participate in this leadership programme to help build the knowledge base and the skills required to create the future that we all strive for. This agreement is part of our nation’s vision, and we look forward to participating in it and bringing about positive change together with our partners.” The objective of the campaign is to host three programmes, with around 200 trainees, over three provinces. However, the aim of the campaign is not only to decrease the usage of natural resources, but as well as to activate the partnerships between the Government entities, private sector companies, and higher level educational institutions.

