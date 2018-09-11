MEPCO and Arab Federation for Paper, Printing and Packaging Industries Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO), a leading regional paper manufacturer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Federation for Paper, Printing and Packaging Industries during the 10th Middle East International Exhibition for Paper, Board, Tissue, Printing & Packaging Industry (Paper ME), held in Cairo from 10-12 September 2018.

"We believe that the Arab Federation for Paper, Printing and Packaging Industries plays an effective role in this sector. We aim to strengthen the mechanisms of Arab collaboration in our sector, and as a first step the relocation of the federation's regional office in the GCC to MEPCO's headquarters in Jeddah will enhance its ability to provide benefits and value-added services to all regional companies operating in the paper and packaging industries. Such support will include the provision of statistics, research and reports; cooperating with similar organizations around the world; and with the technical and economic Arab bodies to fully integrate the region’s paper, printing and packaging industries."

Eng. Safran continued:

"We are pleased to participate in the 10th edition of PAPER ME in Egypt, which with its leading position in the industry attracts more than 400 paper and packaging exhibitors from across the Middle East, encouraging companies to actively contribute to the development of the Federation."

"MEPCO is pleased to sign this MoU with the Federation's leadership, and I would like to thank them for helping companies working in this industry over the years. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with different parties in order to develop the regulatory and organizational aspects of the paper manufacturing and packaging industry in the Middle East," Eng. Safran concluded.

About MEPCO:

MEPCO is the leading vertically-integrated paper manufacturer in the Middle East, offering a diverse range of containerboard and specialty paper products serving the packaging, construction, furniture, and paper core industries around the world. MEPCO supplies its products to the local Saudi market, as well as the GCC, Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, the Company has developed a growing presence in South Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company’s innovative approach to doing business enables it to deliver a significant environmental and economic benefit to its home market. The use of energy- and water-efficient production processes enables MEPCO to offer environmentally-friendly and recyclable products to the market. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, WASCO, MEPCO’s raw materials are sourced from locations across the Kingdom, securing business sustainability while providing measurable benefits to the Saudi economy. MEPCO is listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, under Tadawul symbol ‘MEPCO’. For more information about MEPCO, click here.

About the Arab Federation for Paper, Printing and Packaging Industries:

The Federation consists of a group of public, private and mixed institutions, committees, federations, companies and offices incorporated in Arab countries and operating in the field of manufacturing and trading paper, printing, wrapping and packaging as well other industrial varieties that are directly and complementarily related to the above-mentioned industries. The Federation aims at coordinating, developing and strengthening technical, scientific, commercial and industrial relations amongst its members in the paper, printing, filling and packaging industries. Moreover, it aims at establishing policies and programs in order to contribute to achieving Arab industrial growth and complementarity satisfying the current and future requirements of such industries, at the national level, to achieve self-sufficiency. For more information, click here.

