MEEZA named "Service Provider of the Year" at Qatar IT Business Awards 2018
Doha:– MEEZA, Qatar’s prominent end-to-end Managed IT Services & Solutions Provider is pleased to announce that it has been named winner in the “Service Provider of the Year” category by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) at the fourth edition of the Qatar IT Business Awards.
The Qatar IT Business Awards by The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) honors organizations that have benefited the ICT Industry and the development of innovation. The award program is an annual event, where independent panel of experts in technology and business judge the awards nominations.
Commenting on the occasion, CEO of MEEZA, Eng. Ahmad AL-Kuwari said:
"It is an honour and a great achievement for us at "MEEZA to receive Service Provider of the Year at the prestigious Qatar IT Business Awards 2018. This recognition is a testament to the company's efforts and hard work in delivering on its commitment to offer service excellence and best practices in Managed IT services to all its customers. MEEZA is committed to operational excellence and commercial success and the award will also motivate us to continue our serious and diligent efforts and develop our services in line with the market requirements."
MEEZA was named winner for the ‘Service Provider of the Year” category for providing sophisticated range of end-to-end Managed IT Services and Solutions, ICT Infrastructure, Security Services, Service Operations, Disaster Recovery, Call Center Operations, as well as a number of End User “Desktop-as-a-Service” features.
MEEZA, a Qatar Foundation joint venture, is an established end-to-end Managed IT Services & Solutions Provider based in Qatar that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class Managed IT Services and Solutions. MEEZA’s offerings include Data Centre Services, Cloud Services and IT Security Services.
