MD & CEO heads high-level delegation to visit Enel

DEWA was invited by Enel to enhance cooperation and exchange best expertise and global experiences and practices and conduct benchmarking in smart meters, smart networks, cyber security, innovation, disruptive technologies, and the latest developments in digital transformation and automation.

Rome, Italy: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ), led a delegation to Rome to visit Enel’s Group headquarters and facilities. Enel Group is a global market leader with domain expertise in the production and distribution of electricity and natural gas serving over 65 million end users worldwide.

Al Tayer and the delegation visited Enel’s National Control Centre in Rome as well as the Smart Grids Lab in Milan.

The visit comes after the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enel in January 2017. The MoU remains in force for a renewable term of three years to strengthen ties between the parties, to enhance sharing of information about smart grids and digital networks. The agreement focused on building strong partnerships to maintain a robust partnership with Enel, to facilitate common strategic objectives outlined by the MoU, including developing effective means of communication to share information, experiences, and research by both parties. The MoU also includes analysing the operational results of key performance indicators in managing smart grids and digital networks. As per the agreement, DEWA and Enel will allocate experts in their respective fields to conduct research for the benefit of the clean and renewable energy sector. Both parties will jointly organise seminars, workshops, and meetings, to highlight the most important issues and identify solutions in the energy sector.

“We are inspired by the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a knowledge-based economy while focusing on state of the art technologies and world-class practices. This is in adherence with the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness to make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world. We are happy to visit Enel's headquarters, as we share the same objectives in driving growth, development, and leadership in clean and renewable energy, in line with global trends towards environmental sustainability. We look forward to exchanging experiences, sharing valuable information, studies and research to enhance the use of smart technologies and digitising networks, which has become a key element in shaping the future of the world's energy sector,” said Al Tayer.

“To achieve these goals, we adopt the best international practices in innovation and R&D in operating systems, mobile computing, cloud computing, virtualisation, distribution systems, software engineering, the Internet of Things (IoT), robots, Open Data and Big Data, renewable energy resources, energy storage technologies, infrastructure for electric vehicles, 3D printing, and using drones in the energy and water sectors,” added Al Tayer.

