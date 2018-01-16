MD &CEO of DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with German companies on clean energy and sustainability
Abu Dhabi, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a German delegation, headed by Rainer Baake, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, at DEWA’s stand during its participation at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi. The meeting supports DEWA’s commitment to enhance cooperation and joint work, and exchange expertise and best practices with international organisations.
The meeting was attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources of DEWA, Marwan Bin Haider, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future, and Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Government Communications at DEWA.
Al Tayer talked about the progress achieved in DEWA’s projects and the global competitive prices it received for the Independent Power Producer (IPP) solar projects in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the IPP model. The solar park has a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, with total investments of AED 50 billion. When completed, it will save approximately 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
The German delegation commended DEWA’s efforts and projects to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix. The German side expressed interest in participating in DEWA’s projects, especially the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
-Ends-
For more information, please contact:
Ribal Dayekh or Iman Saeed
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
+971 4 307 2006 or +971 4 515 0512
ribal.dayekh@dewa.gov.ae
iman.saeed@dewa.gov.ae
Belkiz Fawzy or Eman Hussein
Hattlan Media
+971 50 714 6677 or +971 50 736 6990
belkiz@hattlan.com
eman@hattlan.com