MD &CEO of DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with German companies on clean energy and sustainability

Abu Dhabi, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has received a German delegation, headed by Rainer Baake, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, at DEWA’s stand during its participation at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) in Abu Dhabi. The meeting supports DEWA’s commitment to enhance cooperation and joint work, and exchange expertise and best practices with international organisations. The meeting was attended by HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources of DEWA, Marwan Bin Haider, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future, and Khawla Al Mehairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Government Communications at DEWA.

During the meeting, Al Tayer commended the strong ties between the UAE and Germany in many areas. The meeting discussed their efforts in renewable energy and innovation. Al Tayer highlighted the efforts of the UAE and Dubai in diversifying energy sources, and DEWA’s projects that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to diversify the energy mix so clean energy will generate 75% of Dubai’s total power output by 2050. He also underlined the attractive environment that Dubai provides for international companies investing in solar projects. Al Tayer talked about the progress achieved in DEWA’s projects and the global competitive prices it received for the Independent Power Producer (IPP) solar projects in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the IPP model. The solar park has a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030, with total investments of AED 50 billion. When completed, it will save approximately 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Advertisement