#ISLAMIC FINANCE | 14 February, 2018
MARC withdraws ratings on Ranhill Capital's RM80 million Sukuk Musharakah Programme
MARC has withdrawn its AAAIS(bg) and AAAIS(fg) ratings on Ranhill Capital Sdn Bhd’s (RCSB) RM300 million bank-guaranteed (Tranche 1) and RM500 million Danajamin-guaranteed (Tranche 2) Sukuk Musharakah facilities respectively. The ratings carry a stable outlook. The ratings withdrawal follows the early redemption of the total outstanding notes of RM540 million under the tranches and the subsequent cancellation of the facilities as confirmed by the facility agent.
The outstanding notes were redeemed from proceeds from the RM650.0 million Sukuk Murabahah issuance by RCSB’s wholly-owned subsidiary SAJ Capital Sdn Bhd, on which MARC maintains a AA‑IS/Stable rating. For details on the Sukuk Murabahah, please see MARC’s rating announcement on December 5, 2017.
© Press Release 2018