MARC withdraws ratings on Ranhill Capital's RM80 million Sukuk Musharakah Programme

MARC has withdrawn its AAAIS(bg) and AAAIS(fg) ratings on Ranhill Capital Sdn Bhd’s (RCSB) RM300 million bank-guaranteed (Tranche 1) and RM500 million Danajamin-guaranteed (Tranche 2) Sukuk Musharakah facilities respectively. The ratings carry a stable outlook. The ratings withdrawal follows the early redemption of the total outstanding notes of RM540 million under the tranches and the subsequent cancellation of the facilities as confirmed by the facility agent.