MARC assigns final rating of AA- to SEGI astana's ASEAN green MTN facility of up to RMYR415.0mln; outlook stable

MARC has assigned a final rating of AA- to Segi Astana Sdn Bhd’s (Segi Astana) ASEAN Green Medium-Term Notes facility (MTN facility) of up to RM415.0 million. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Upon review of the final documentation of the proposed issuance, MARC is satisfied that the terms and conditions of the sukuk have not changed in any material way from the draft documentation on which the earlier preliminary rating of AA-/Stable was based.