MARC assigns final rating of AA-IS to Sinar kamiri's green SRI sukuk wakalah of up to RM245.0 million; outlook stable.
MARC has assigned a final rating of AA-IS to Sinar Kamiri Sdn Bhd’s (SKSB) Green SRI Sukuk Wakalah of up to RM245.0 million. The outlook on the rating is stable.
Upon review of the final documentation of the issuance, MARC is satisfied that the terms and conditions of the Green SRI Sukuk Wakalah have not changed in any material way from the draft documentation on which the earlier preliminary rating of AA-IS /Stable was based.
