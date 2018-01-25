MARC affirms its rating of AA-IS on MMC Corporation's RM1.5 billion Sukuk Murabahah programme

MARC has affirmed its rating of AA-IS on MMC Corporation Berhad’s (MMC) RM1.5 billion Sukuk Murabahah Programme (Sukuk Murabahah) with a stable outlook. The rating affirmation reflects MMC’s strong competitive position in port operations, engineering and construction, as well as power generation. The affirmed rating is also supported by long-term concessions for its ports and power operations and by sizeable government-related infrastructure contracts for its engineering and construction division that underpin the group’s financial performance. The group’s consolidated leverage position, which could weaken given the ongoing capex programme for its port operations, remains a key moderating factor. Additionally, the increasingly competitive environment for port operators and the susceptibility of ports’ performance to world trade are other moderating factors.

MMC is the largest domestic port operator in terms of container handling; for 2016, it handled a combined 13.5 million TEUs, which amounted to 49.6% of total domestic container throughput in the year. Its ports, which are located along the strategic Straits of Malacca, include Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) and Johor Port in Johor, Northport in Port Klang and Penang Port in Penang. MARC notes that the group has continued to invest in its ports to increase their handling capacities and to improve operating efficiencies. It has earmarked about RM1.3 billion over the near term, of which about RM600 million will be utilised by PTP. The capex requirement is expected to be funded by its respective subsidiaries’ internal cash and by bank borrowings which could increase group leverage to over 0.90 times. For 9M2017, the group’s consolidated revenue increased by 5.4% y-o-y to RM2.9 billion, mainly driven by the work progress on the Klang Valley Mass Rapit Transit Sungai Buloh Serdang Putrajaya Line (KVMRT-SSP Line) and Langat Sewerage Treatment Project as well as from the increase in volume handled by PTP and Johor Port. The group’s pre-tax profit was, however, lower at RM266.7 million (9M2016: RM367.8 million), largely due to a one-off SMART tunnel impairment charge of RM98.0 million due to lower traffic projections. Excluding the impairment charge, pre-tax profit would have been higher at RM364.7 million. Among its divisions, the group’s ports & logistics operations remained the key contributor with its pre-tax profit growing 4.4% y-o-y to RM369.1 million during the period. Its other key contributor, the engineering and construction division, continues to benefit from the ongoing large domestic infrastructure projects; as at end-September 2017, the group’s order book of RM17.6 billion will provide strong earnings visibility through 2022. The bulk of its outstanding order book relates to the underground work packages worth RM7.2 billion and its Project Delivery Partner (PDP) role totalling RM6.2 billion for the KVMRT-SSP Line project through the equal joint-venture company MMC-Gamuda.

