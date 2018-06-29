MARC affirms its MARC-2IS rating on Bina Darulaman's RM10.0 million Islamic Commercial Papers Programme

MARC has affirmed its short-term rating of MARC-2IS on investment holding company Bina Darulaman Berhad’s (BDB) RM100.0 million Islamic Commercial Papers (ICP) Programme. The outlook for the rating is stable. The outstanding notes under the programme stood at RM50.0 million as at end-March 2018. The rating affirmation primarily reflects BDB’s strong liquidity position and moderate debt level. The rating is constrained by the group’s weakening property sales in its ongoing township developments in Kedah and the build-up in inventory levels, which have weighed on its financial performance. The stable outlook incorporates MARC’s expectations that liquidity and debt metrics would remain commensurate with the rating band.

BDB’s rating, however, could come under pressure if the continued slowdown in property sales further weakens its key financial metrics. Downward pressure would also arise if its maintenance contracts are not renewed and/or if borrowings were to rise to fund acquisitions that are not immediately earnings accretive. The prevailing slowdown in the domestic property sector has continued to affect BDB, resulting in its property inventory increasing to RM30.8 million by end-2017 (2016: RM16.1 million). Inventory levels are expected to increase over the near term as take up rates remain subdued. In response to the conditions in the property market, the company has deferred further launches in its ongoing township developments, and is moving forward plans to focus on affordable housing within a price range of between RM200,000 and RM300,000 per unit. The group, however, continues to be exposed to geographical risk, as its property projects are mainly concentrated in Kedah.

