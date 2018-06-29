MARC affirms its MARC-2IS rating on Bina Darulaman's RM10.0 million Islamic Commercial Papers Programme
MARC has affirmed its short-term rating of MARC-2IS on investment holding company Bina Darulaman Berhad’s (BDB) RM100.0 million Islamic Commercial Papers (ICP) Programme. The outlook for the rating is stable. The outstanding notes under the programme stood at RM50.0 million as at end-March 2018.
The rating affirmation primarily reflects BDB’s strong liquidity position and moderate debt level. The rating is constrained by the group’s weakening property sales in its ongoing township developments in Kedah and the build-up in inventory levels, which have weighed on its financial performance. The stable outlook incorporates MARC’s expectations that liquidity and debt metrics would remain commensurate with the rating band.
The prevailing slowdown in the domestic property sector has continued to affect BDB, resulting in its property inventory increasing to RM30.8 million by end-2017 (2016: RM16.1 million). Inventory levels are expected to increase over the near term as take up rates remain subdued. In response to the conditions in the property market, the company has deferred further launches in its ongoing township developments, and is moving forward plans to focus on affordable housing within a price range of between RM200,000 and RM300,000 per unit. The group, however, continues to be exposed to geographical risk, as its property projects are mainly concentrated in Kedah.
Contacts: Saifuruddin Othman, +603-2717 2945/ saifuruddin@marc.com.my; Taufiq Kamal, +603-2717 2951/ taufiq@marc.com.my© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.