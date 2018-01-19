MARC affirms its MARC-1IS and AA-IS ratings on northport's ICP and IMTN programmes of up to RM1.5 billion .

MARC has affirmed its MARC-1IS and AA-IS ratings on Northport (Malaysia) Bhd’s (Northport) Islamic Commercial Papers (ICP) Programme and Islamic Medium-Term Notes (IMTN) Programme respectively. The outlook on the ratings is stable. The ratings affect the outstanding amount of RM450 million as at December 31, 2017 under the rated programmes which have a combined limit of RM1.5 billion. Northport operates two ports, namely North Port (mainly container and conventional services) and Southpoint (conventional cargo services) in Port Klang. It is strategically positioned as a key local gateway and is well-connected to major highways, rail networks and airports. The ratings incorporate Northport’s position as a key domestic port operator, the adequate credit metrics and commendable operational efficiency. Moderating the ratings are increasing competitive pressures and susceptibility of its performance to global trade growth. Additionally, MARC remains concerned over Northport’s limited free cash flow (FCF) generation arising from increasing capital expenditure (capex) and sizeable dividend payout. Since 2013, Northport has completed works on wharves 16, 8A and 8. Currently, Northport is embarking on plans to upgrade and replace existing quay cranes and trailers. Over the next five years, Northport has budgeted approximately RM440.4 million for its capex.

Northport has been operating under an interim privatisation agreement based on the terms and conditions of the 1992 Privatisation Agreement. However, this interim agreement will be superseded by a new privatisation agreement (NPA). MARC views the NPA as credit positive because it ratifies Northport as the sole licence holder of North Port and Southpoint. The rating agency believes the signing of the NPA will add momentum to Northport’s existing renewal and rehabilitation of its infrastructure assets. Northport registered a stable container throughput of 1.57 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) in 6M2017. In the non-container segment, the 18.0% growth in dry bulk cargoes tempered the 7.7% decline in the break bulk and liquid bulk cargoes. Operational revenue rose by 3.5% y-o-y to RM349.6 million, driven by its container volume which accounted for 70.8% of operational revenues. The higher container handling throughput volume contribute to the increase in Northport’s operating profit and pre-tax profit to RM70.6 million and RM64.3 million respectively. Furthermore, the y-o-y continued realisation of cost and operational synergies led to a better operating profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPBITDA) margin of 33.3% (6M2016: 32.9%).

