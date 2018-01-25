MARC affirms its MARC-1IS and AAAIS ratings on Petronas Dagangan's Islamic CP and MTN Programme of up to MYR2.0bln

MARC has affirmed its MARC-1IS/AAAIS ratings on PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s (PDB) Islamic Commercial Papers (ICP) and Islamic Medium-Term Notes (IMTN) Programme of up to RM2.0 billion. The outlook on the ratings is stable. PDB’s ratings are equalised to the ratings of its parent, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) on which MARC maintains public information ratings of AAA/MARC-1/Stable. The ratings equalisation is based on MARC’s assessment of a very strong parent-subsidiary relationship between the entities as evident from the significant operational linkages and their shared branding, among other factors.

PDB serves as the marketing arm of PETRONAS’ downstream petroleum products. It maintains a strong market position in two key segments: retail (mainly motor gasoline and diesel) and commercial (mainly aviation fuel and diesel). Its strength is underpinned by strong recognition of the PETRONAS brand. PDB’s retail segment continues to benefit from an extensive distribution and logistics network of more than 1,000 petrol service stations in Malaysia. During 9M2017, PDB’s retail sales volume declined by 5.0% y-o-y partly due to temporary station closures for renovation and upgrading activities. For the commercial segment, sales volume increased by 1.0% y-o-y during 9M2017 on the back of higher growth in the diesel and aviation fuel segments which are attributed to newly secured contracts and increased flight frequencies by several airlines. Earnings from these segments would remain relatively more volatile given the cyclical nature of the commercial business. PDB’s two other business segments are the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and lubricants segments which have remained small in terms of revenue contribution.

