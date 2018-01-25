MARC affirms its MARC-1IS and AAAIS ratings on Petronas Dagangan's Islamic CP and MTN Programme of up to MYR2.0bln
MARC has affirmed its MARC-1IS/AAAIS ratings on PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad’s (PDB) Islamic Commercial Papers (ICP) and Islamic Medium-Term Notes (IMTN) Programme of up to RM2.0 billion. The outlook on the ratings is stable.
PDB’s ratings are equalised to the ratings of its parent, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) on which MARC maintains public information ratings of AAA/MARC-1/Stable. The ratings equalisation is based on MARC’s assessment of a very strong parent-subsidiary relationship between the entities as evident from the significant operational linkages and their shared branding, among other factors.
For the commercial segment, sales volume increased by 1.0% y-o-y during 9M2017 on the back of higher growth in the diesel and aviation fuel segments which are attributed to newly secured contracts and increased flight frequencies by several airlines. Earnings from these segments would remain relatively more volatile given the cyclical nature of the commercial business. PDB’s two other business segments are the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and lubricants segments which have remained small in terms of revenue contribution.
Cash flow from operations (CFO) declined to RM1,077.6 million during 9M2017 (9M2016: RM1,272.7 million) due to higher settlement of payables. The lower CFO, coupled with higher dividend payment of RM576.2 million have resulted in a decline in free cash flow (FCF) to RM485.3 million (9M2016: RM781.2 million). During the period, PDB incurred a lower capital expenditure of RM54.3 million. The company’s liquidity position remained strong, with cash balances increasing to RM3,480.2 million as at end-September 2017. In addition, PDB maintains a conservative capital structure, as reflected by its debt-to-equity (DE) ratio of 0.01x.
The stable outlook on the ratings reflects MARC’s expectation that PDB’s credit profile would remain within the rating threshold, underpinned by the strong parental linkage to PETRONAS.
