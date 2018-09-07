MARC AssignS Final RatingS of MARC-1IS/AA-is TO SERBA DINAMIK's RM1.5 billion multi-currency ICP/IMTN PROGRAMMES; outlook stable
MARC has assigned final ratings of MARC-1IS/AA-IS with a stable outlook to Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad’s (Serba Dinamik) proposed RM500 million multi-currency Islamic Commercial Papers Programme and RM1.5 billion Islamic Medium-Term Notes Programme (collectively, the Sukuk Wakalah programmes) with a combined limit of RM1.5 billion.
Upon review of the final documentation for the programmes, MARC is satisfied that the terms and conditions have not changed in any material way from the draft documentation on which the earlier preliminary ratings of MARC-1IS/AA-IS were based.
For full details of the assigned ratings, please see Serba Dinamik’s preliminary rating announcement on August 3, 2018. The complete analysis is provided in the Credit Analysis Report which is available on MARC’s website at www.marconline.com.my.
