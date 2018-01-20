 
Dubai 20 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#real estate | 20 January, 2018

MAG Lifestyle Development set to deliver MAG 5 Boulevard months ahead of schedule

MAG Lifestyle Development set to deliver MAG 5 Boulevard months ahead of schedule
Press Release

The value housing project in Dubai South will be handed over by the end of Q2 rather than Q4 2018

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, has announced that it will deliver its ‘MAG 5 Boulevard’ project months earlier than expected as construction works continue to progress ahead of schedule. The first phase of the value housing project in Dubai South was due to be handed over in Q4 2018, but the company now has an end of Q2 2018 delivery date in its sights.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “Under our ‘MAG of Value’ division, which was established to pioneer value home construction, we are proud to be surpassing our customers’ expectations by delivering MAG 5 Boulevard significantly earlier than promised. The project has been designed to give mid-income earners more for their money in the residential market with a new wave of value homes in one of Dubai’s most exciting urban developments — Dubai South. By combining this strategic location with quality amenities and a fully integrated modern community, the project offers residents an entirely new lifestyle with MAG.”

The first phase of MAG 5 Boulevard incudes six buildings that will provide the market with 528 units split between 72 studios, 324 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. A second phase called ‘MAG 5’ will provide a further seven buildings and is due for completion in Q2 2019.

Advertisement
The AED 800 million gated residential community will offer the benefits of a 24-hour walkable community that spreads over 800,000 square feet of land in the lush Dubai Greenbelt. The project is also situated in close proximity to schools, offices and hospitals, offering convenience alongside elegantly designed landscaping and state-of-the-art amenities including a swimming pool, jogging tracks, gardens, outdoor leisure spaces, children’s areas, a community centre, and a series of retail, dining and leisure outlets. Most of the development’s apartments will feature balconies and its expansive footprint will allow for ample parking.

Talal Al Gaddah concluded: “At the end of 2017, we rebranded our company and embarked on our new journey as MAG Lifestyle Development with a new promise to our customers: Expect More. We are delighted to be delivering on this promise so soon into the New Year, as it sets the tone for our company’s ongoing customer-centric strategy in the real estate sector.”

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement