MAG Lifestyle Development set to deliver MAG 5 Boulevard months ahead of schedule
The value housing project in Dubai South will be handed over by the end of Q2 rather than Q4 2018
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, has announced that it will deliver its ‘MAG 5 Boulevard’ project months earlier than expected as construction works continue to progress ahead of schedule. The first phase of the value housing project in Dubai South was due to be handed over in Q4 2018, but the company now has an end of Q2 2018 delivery date in its sights.
The first phase of MAG 5 Boulevard incudes six buildings that will provide the market with 528 units split between 72 studios, 324 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. A second phase called ‘MAG 5’ will provide a further seven buildings and is due for completion in Q2 2019.
Talal Al Gaddah concluded: “At the end of 2017, we rebranded our company and embarked on our new journey as MAG Lifestyle Development with a new promise to our customers: Expect More. We are delighted to be delivering on this promise so soon into the New Year, as it sets the tone for our company’s ongoing customer-centric strategy in the real estate sector.”
