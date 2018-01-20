MAG Lifestyle Development set to deliver MAG 5 Boulevard months ahead of schedule

The value housing project in Dubai South will be handed over by the end of Q2 rather than Q4 2018 Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, has announced that it will deliver its ‘MAG 5 Boulevard’ project months earlier than expected as construction works continue to progress ahead of schedule. The first phase of the value housing project in Dubai South was due to be handed over in Q4 2018, but the company now has an end of Q2 2018 delivery date in its sights.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD , commented: “Under our ‘MAG of Value’ division, which was established to pioneer value home construction, we are proud to be surpassing our customers’ expectations by delivering MAG 5 Boulevard significantly earlier than promised. The project has been designed to give mid-income earners more for their money in the residential market with a new wave of value homes in one of Dubai’s most exciting urban developments — Dubai South . By combining this strategic location with quality amenities and a fully integrated modern community, the project offers residents an entirely new lifestyle with MAG.” The first phase of MAG 5 Boulevard incudes six buildings that will provide the market with 528 units split between 72 studios, 324 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units. A second phase called ‘MAG 5’ will provide a further seven buildings and is due for completion in Q2 2019.

