MAG Lifestyle Development appoints infrastructure contractor for MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, has appointed Dar Alwd Contracting LLC as the infrastructure contractor for MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort, the first wellness-inspired development in the Middle East. Under the management of lead consultant VX and architects A++, construction is well underway and the AED 2.2 billion development is on track for the expected delivery date, with 26% of the work already accomplished. Phase one will be completed by August 2019 and the entire project will be completed by June 2020. Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “We are pleased to be making strong progress at MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort, where we are putting our ‘lifestyle development’ philosophy into action with a project that is geared toward enhancing human lives. A++, Dar Alwd Contracting LLC and VX were carefully selected for their high quality standards and meticulous attention to detail, and we are confident that they will bring this project to fruition in keeping with our mission to exceed customer expectations.”

Infrastructure works at the project are now complete and the next construction phase includes backfilling, compacting, trench excavation, and laying uPVC and GRP pipes for the drainage system. Dar Alwd Contracting LLC is also responsible for constructing the development’s manholes and chambers, as well as advertisement boards. Meanwhile, A++ is responsible for the project’s interiors and exteriors, including the luxurious mansions designed by renowned Italian architect Carlo Colombo. A++ and VX, together with nine other companies, are responsible for ensuring that residents enjoy seamless interactions with their surroundings, informed by meticulous research compiled by specialists in this field and taking into consideration that residents can spend up to 70% of their time indoors. The companies working on the project have employed state-of-the-art technology to craft interior kitchens, fitted furniture, and outdoor and indoor gardens that capture Dubai's unique ambience. The Wellness Centre, the community’s external lighting and even the building materials used are all inspired by nature, reflecting the needs and aspirations of residents, and creating a project that will remain permanently renewable.

Advertisement