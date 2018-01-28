MAG Lifestyle Development appoints infrastructure contractor for MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, has appointed Dar Alwd Contracting LLC as the infrastructure contractor for MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort, the first wellness-inspired development in the Middle East. Under the management of lead consultant VX and architects A++, construction is well underway and the AED 2.2 billion development is on track for the expected delivery date, with 26% of the work already accomplished. Phase one will be completed by August 2019 and the entire project will be completed by June 2020.
Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “We are pleased to be making strong progress at MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort, where we are putting our ‘lifestyle development’ philosophy into action with a project that is geared toward enhancing human lives. A++, Dar Alwd Contracting LLC and VX were carefully selected for their high quality standards and meticulous attention to detail, and we are confident that they will bring this project to fruition in keeping with our mission to exceed customer expectations.”
A++ and VX, together with nine other companies, are responsible for ensuring that residents enjoy seamless interactions with their surroundings, informed by meticulous research compiled by specialists in this field and taking into consideration that residents can spend up to 70% of their time indoors. The companies working on the project have employed state-of-the-art technology to craft interior kitchens, fitted furniture, and outdoor and indoor gardens that capture Dubai's unique ambience. The Wellness Centre, the community’s external lighting and even the building materials used are all inspired by nature, reflecting the needs and aspirations of residents, and creating a project that will remain permanently renewable.
The gated, landscaped community spans over 898,786 square feet and covers 550 metres of the highly sought after Dubai Creek waterfront. It is strategically situated adjacent to the Ras Al Khor Flamingo Wildlife Sanctuary and only 4.5 km away from the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.
MAG Creek includes a 120,000 square-foot WorldCare Wellness, making it the largest wellness centre in the world. It will offer health-conscientious residents and guests full access to a state-of-the art medical check-up clinic that guides, informs and supports healthy living choices. The community also includes a luxurious 96-room WorldCare Wellness Hotel, a sports, fitness and leisure centre, and a wide variety of restaurants, cafés and retail outlets.
In addition to the WorldCare Wellness Centre and Hotel, the project is home to 17 unique waterfront mansions overlooking Dubai Creek, 75 luxury apartments, and 172 serviced wellness holiday homes that will all be fully furnished and available for freehold ownership.
