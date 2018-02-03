 
Dubai 03 Feb 2018
#real estate | 03 February, 2018

MAG Lifestyle Development Signs Contractor Deal Worth AED 300 Million for MAG 230 Project

Press Release

Providing customers with an attractive payment plan of 25% during construction, 15% on completion and 60% for five years after completion without banking approvals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, is forging ahead at MAG 230, where SEIDCO General Contracting has been appointed as the main contractor in a deal worth AED 300 million. 23% of the project has already been finalised and construction is progressing in line with the Q4 2019 completion date, reflecting MAG LD’s meticulous approach to development and delivery.

SEIDCO General Contracting has reached a major milestone at MAG 230 by completing the concrete raft slab and commencing construction on the vertical elements. Eight concrete pumps worked day and night for three days to make this headway.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “At MAG LD, we are committed to delivering our projects on time and to the exceptionally high standards that we promise all our customers. We call ourselves developers when we hand over the keys and everything we do is geared toward reaching that important moment entirely according to plan. We are pleased to be progressing work at this project in partnership with a leading contractor.”

MAG 230 is a prestigious residential landmark to be developed in the heart of Dubailand. In addition to being part of the master plan for ‘City of Arabia’, it is designed to be an independent complex and will have access to the new metro system, providing prospective tenants with 595 luxury apartments. The project ensures that residents have easy access to the city as it is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, just a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and 12 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

-Ends-

