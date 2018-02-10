 
Dubai 10 Feb 2018
#uae | 10 February, 2018

MAG Lifestyle Development Appoints Enabling Contractor for MAG 318

Press Release

Construction is progressing as planned at the AED 550 million development in line with MAG LD’s meticulous approach to development

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, is making strong progress at MAG 318, where Dutch Foundation has been appointed as the enabling contractor. Construction is continuing as planned and Dutch Foundation has received its shoring permit, with mobilisation scheduled to start very soon. The AED 550 million project is well on track for timely completion by Q4 2019.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “At MAG LD, we focus on providing our customers with total peace of mind by following our construction schedules to the letter. We are pleased to be advancing work at MAG 318 in partnership with Dutch Foundation — one of the best contractors in Dubai — which shares our exceptionally high quality standards and meticulous attention to detail. We look forward to seeing the project take shape in line with our Q4 2019 completion date.”

MAG 318 is a new mixed-use luxury residential tower in Business Bay that features 439 residential units including studios and one and two-bedroom apartments with private balconies that overlook Dubai Water Canal and Downtown Dubai. The development is only 250 metres from the new Dubai mall extension and 580 metres from the Dubai Fountain. To ensure an integrated living environment for residents, the project has been strengthened with modern facilities including a swimming pool, outdoor leisure facilities, a children's area, a social activities centre, a coffee shop and 18,000 square feet of retail space.

For commuters, MAG 318 offers convenient access to the metro station and Business Bay, one of Dubai’s most exciting and fastest-growing business destinations, while families will be a stone’s throw from some of the city’s best schools and medical facilities. In the heart of the city, MAG 318 residents will also be within easy reach of iconic Downtown Dubai attractions including the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, providing them with all that Dubai has to offer on their doorsteps.

-Ends-

