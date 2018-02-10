MAG Lifestyle Development Appoints Enabling Contractor for MAG 318

Construction is progressing as planned at the AED 550 million development in line with MAG LD’s meticulous approach to development

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, is making strong progress at MAG 318, where Dutch Foundation has been appointed as the enabling contractor. Construction is continuing as planned and Dutch Foundation has received its shoring permit, with mobilisation scheduled to start very soon. The AED 550 million project is well on track for timely completion by Q4 2019.