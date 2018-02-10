MAG Lifestyle Development Appoints Enabling Contractor for MAG 318
Construction is progressing as planned at the AED 550 million development in line with MAG LD’s meticulous approach to development
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the development arm of MAG Group, is making strong progress at MAG 318, where Dutch Foundation has been appointed as the enabling contractor. Construction is continuing as planned and Dutch Foundation has received its shoring permit, with mobilisation scheduled to start very soon. The AED 550 million project is well on track for timely completion by Q4 2019.
MAG 318 is a new mixed-use luxury residential tower in Business Bay that features 439 residential units including studios and one and two-bedroom apartments with private balconies that overlook Dubai Water Canal and Downtown Dubai. The development is only 250 metres from the new Dubai mall extension and 580 metres from the Dubai Fountain. To ensure an integrated living environment for residents, the project has been strengthened with modern facilities including a swimming pool, outdoor leisure facilities, a children's area, a social activities centre, a coffee shop and 18,000 square feet of retail space.
