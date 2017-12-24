MADA residences stays on track with construction milestones for 2017
ARTAR Real Estate Development keeps pace to meet Q2 2018 deadline
Dubai, UAE: The construction of Mada Residences, a luxury residential tower in Downtown Dubai, is on track to be handed over as promised in Q2 2018 thanks to hitting a number of impressive milestones in the last 12 months.
Eng. Okbah Abdulkarim, COO for ARTAR Real Estate Development said, “Careful planning and execution from our teams of engineers, architects and workers have allowed us to stay on track with development. As it stands, Mada Residences is the only residential building in Downtown Dubai slated for handover as promised in Q2 2018.”
Offering a luxury residential experience in the heart of the city, with 193 spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments designed with liveability in mind, the tower is a one-minute walk from the new Dubai Mall extension and features a Signature Collection of nine elite 4-bedroom apartments.
