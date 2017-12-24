 
Dubai 24 Dec 2017
24 December, 2017

MADA residences stays on track with construction milestones for 2017

Eng. Okbah Abdulkarim, COO of ARTAR Real Estate

Press Release

ARTAR Real Estate Development keeps pace to meet Q2 2018 deadline

Dubai, UAE: The construction of Mada Residences, a luxury residential tower in Downtown Dubai, is on track to be handed over as promised in Q2 2018 thanks to hitting a number of impressive milestones in the last 12 months.

ARTAR Real Estate Development has confirmed it is ending the year on a high, having completed 30 floors of the new building, which will stand out among the rest for being delivered on time in one of Dubai’s most sought after neighbourhoods.

Eng. Okbah Abdulkarim, COO for ARTAR Real Estate Development said, “Careful planning and execution from our teams of engineers, architects and workers have allowed us to stay on track with development. As it stands, Mada Residences is the only residential building in Downtown Dubai slated for handover as promised in Q2 2018.”

Throughout its development, four cranes carried 6,000 tonnes of steel and 31,000 cubic metres of concrete that went into the construction of 36 floors containing 200 flights of stairs. 13,000 square metres of fire-proof stone finish porcelain cladding and 17,000 square metres of glass make up the façade of Mada Residences.

Offering a luxury residential experience in the heart of the city, with 193 spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments designed with liveability in mind, the tower is a one-minute walk from the new Dubai Mall extension and features a Signature Collection of nine elite 4-bedroom apartments.

-Ends-

