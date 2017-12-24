MADA residences stays on track with construction milestones for 2017

Dubai, UAE: The construction of Mada Residences, a luxury residential tower in Downtown Dubai, is on track to be handed over as promised in Q2 2018 thanks to hitting a number of impressive milestones in the last 12 months.

ARTAR Real Estate Development has confirmed it is ending the year on a high, having completed 30 floors of the new building, which will stand out among the rest for being delivered on time in one of Dubai’s most sought after neighbourhoods.

Eng. Okbah Abdulkarim, COO for ARTAR Real Estate Development said, “Careful planning and execution from our teams of engineers, architects and workers have allowed us to stay on track with development. As it stands, Mada Residences is the only residential building in Downtown Dubai slated for handover as promised in Q2 2018.”