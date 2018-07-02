Lulu opens new hypermarket concept in the mall at world trade center Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE:—Lulu Group has launched a new hypermarket concept and revamped store design on 2 July at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi (The Mall at WTCAD). The opening has marked Lulu’s 148th store and cemented its reputation as the region’s fastest growing retail chain with multiple stores across the GCC, Egypt, India, and the Far East. The 148th store was inaugurated by Aldar Properties Chief Executive Officer Talal Al Dhiyebi along with LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A., Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A., CEO Saifee Rupawala among others.

Situated within Abu Dhabi’s central business district, the 100,000 plus square foot store highlights an exceptional design with state-of-the-art layout and aesthetic lighting—a first in the region. Created by top Italian designers, the new hypermarket’s design features wooden ceiling elements, neutral-colored fixtures, and modern patterns with a unique combination of contemporary and industrial style. The newly launched hypermarket in The Mall at WTCAD significantly adds to the credible portfolio of Lulu Hypermarket chains, Yusuff Ali M.A. said: “We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in the central area of Abu Dhabi. Through our internationally sourced quality products and enthusiastic staff, Lulu has been the shopping partner of different nationalities and we will continue to preserve this identity with our new store. This new hypermarket at The Mall at WTCAD introduces a newly improved design and space, which will further strengthen the world-class shopping experience that we have always been committed to.”

