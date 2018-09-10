Lootah Perfumes opens its fourth outlet at Al Qurum City Centre
Lootah Perfumes, is a leading perfumery giant based in the UAE, and has been luring perfumes aficionados from across the local Omani markets to its stores. Spreading the essence of delicate scents across Oman, Lootah Perfumes branches are located at Oman Avenues Mall, Al Mouj Muscat and Muscat City Centre; and the company is delighted to announce the opening of yet another branch at Al Qurum City Centre.
A senior spokesperson from the brand said: “We see Oman as one of the most important target markets in the Gulf. The opening of the new store is part of LOOTAH's strategic growth plans to remain at the forefront and consistently expand its reach across the Sultanate.”
Lootah Perfumes has opened its very first store in Oman Avenues Mall in mid-2018, followed by the opening of two other branches in Muscat City Centre and Al Mouj. At the end of August, Lootah Perfumes has opened its fourth outlet at Al Qurum City Centre.
LOOTAH aims at introducing customers to the scents of contemporary tradition, which uplifts any occasion with opulence and elegance, through the launch of exclusive offers for gift sets and new products. Lootah’s brand has something for both him and her, and comes with specially chosen perfumes, incenses and oils; that suit every taste.
“We are well aware of the growing demand and continuous growth in the perfumes and aromatics industry. We are also knowledgeable of the various options available to customers in the market, and are keen for Lootah Perfumes to create distinctive aromatic products, that take inspiration from the east and west, the old and new, as well as the classic and contemporary,” further elucidated the brand’s spokesperson.
Lootah Perfumes comprise of an exquisite range of perfumes and allied products that are made from natural ingredients, using techniques and recipes that have been passed through generations of skilled perfumers. Their exquisite range of products comprise - Oriental and French perfumes, incenses, fragrant oud, luxury perfume blends; oils and the finest agarwood - that have been widely recognized by customers who want to indulge themselves with products that they can trust and depend on to enhance their lives.
Winners of the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2017 in the ‘Luxury Perfume Category’ in the UAE, Lootah Perfumes is a leading perfumery giant that is based in, and has over 13 stores in the United Arab Emirates.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.