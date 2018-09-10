Lootah Perfumes opens its fourth outlet at Al Qurum City Centre

A senior spokesperson from the brand said: “ We see Oman as one of the most important target markets in the Gulf. The opening of the new store is part of LOOTAH's strategic growth plans to remain at the forefront and consistently expand its reach across the Sultanate.”

Lootah Perfumes, is a leading perfumery giant based in the UAE, and has been luring perfumes aficionados from across the local Omani markets to its stores. Spreading the essence of delicate scents across Oman, Lootah Perfumes branches are located at Oman Avenues Mall, Al Mouj Muscat and Muscat City Centre ; and the company is delighted to announce the opening of yet another branch at Al Qurum City Centre.

Lootah Perfumes has opened its very first store in Oman Avenues Mall in mid-2018, followed by the opening of two other branches in Muscat City Centre and Al Mouj. At the end of August, Lootah Perfumes has opened its fourth outlet at Al Qurum City Centre.

LOOTAH aims at introducing customers to the scents of contemporary tradition, which uplifts any occasion with opulence and elegance, through the launch of exclusive offers for gift sets and new products. Lootah’s brand has something for both him and her, and comes with specially chosen perfumes, incenses and oils; that suit every taste.

“We are well aware of the growing demand and continuous growth in the perfumes and aromatics industry. We are also knowledgeable of the various options available to customers in the market, and are keen for Lootah Perfumes to create distinctive aromatic products, that take inspiration from the east and west, the old and new, as well as the classic and contemporary,” further elucidated the brand’s spokesperson.

Lootah Perfumes comprise of an exquisite range of perfumes and allied products that are made from natural ingredients, using techniques and recipes that have been passed through generations of skilled perfumers. Their exquisite range of products comprise - Oriental and French perfumes, incenses, fragrant oud, luxury perfume blends; oils and the finest agarwood - that have been widely recognized by customers who want to indulge themselves with products that they can trust and depend on to enhance their lives.

Winners of the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2017 in the ‘Luxury Perfume Category’ in the UAE, Lootah Perfumes is a leading perfumery giant that is based in, and has over 13 stores in the United Arab Emirates.

