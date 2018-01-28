Logistics Industry Leaders Discuss Key Trends and Market Insights at Abu Dhabi Ports

· Al Shamisi: 70% is the CAGR of general cargo and bulk in Abu Dhabi Ports in the last five years

HE Dr. Abdullah Salem Al Katheeri commented: “Our local maritime ports offer competitive advantages matching the world’s leading maritime centres. We are committed in offering logistics providers operating in the UAE with the most advanced and ideal setting.

Advertisement

“The UAE is a key player in driving offshore investment in the Middle East region, with a total growth of $170 to $190 billion between 2014 and 2017. It currently accounts for an estimated 30 to 35 percent of total regional maritime sector investment at $66 billion.

“The UAE’s record of exceptional achievements has made it one of the top 20 countries in container port traffic. Its strategic location at the heart of the Arabian Gulf has enabled it to acquire the largest share of total container and cargo movement in the region at 60 percent,” Al Katheeri concluded.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports said: “The maritime and shipping trade industry accounts for 90% of the global trade market. The Breakbulk ME conference comes at a very important time for Abu Dhabi Ports, the UAE, and the region, which has become one of the leading markets for this vital sector.

“Abu Dhabi Ports is achieving remarkable performance in all of its operations, especially in the general cargo and bulk business. Last year, it handled 18.628 million tons, the highest ever record since its inception in 2006. The CAGR of general cargo and bulk in the last five years is 70% and we expect this year to be a further record year.”

From Break Bulk Middle East, Ben Blamire, Commercial Director Said: “Breakbulk Middle East brings the region’s foremost experts in the industry together with the leading shippers, carriers, freight forwarders, transport specialists and related service providers here to discuss how to strengthen the value chain. We look forward to the third annual conference next month, which will no doubt contribute to the success of key projects in the GCC and will support the continued development of the industry in the region.”

The third annual conference will be held at ADNEC from 6-7 February 2018 welcoming 70 exhibitors, 30 speakers and 2000 delegates. In addition to the exhibition, the event offers a full conference program, educational seminars—all of which are free for attendees—as well as networking opportunities, including luncheons hosted by leading shippers. This year’s sponsors include; Abu Dhabi Ports, King Abdullah Port, DP World, Agility, Bahri, Instar, Port of Salalah, Ceekay Shipping, Freightcare, Höegh Autoliners, NTC Logistics, Babaji Shivram, KDL Logistics, Sarjak Container Lines and Faymonville.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018