Limak signs KD 249.2 million syndicated credit agreement with NBK and KFH

Under the Agreement, NBK is the Mandated Lead Arranger, Intercreditor Agent, Security Agent and Account Bank, and KFH is the Mandated Lead Arranger and Commodity Murabahah Investment Agent. With the signing, NBK and KFH will jointly finance KD124.6 million each to facilitate construction works on KIA New Passenger Terminal II currently being constructed by Limak, a global award-winning construction company. The terminal is expected to handle 25 million passengers per year and accommodate all aircraft types through 51 gates and stands.

Limak İnşaat, one of world's leading contractors currently constructing the new passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, and Kuwait’s two largest banks, the National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. ( NBK ) and Kuwait Finance House K.S.C.P. ( KFH ), today signed a KD 249.2 million Syndicated Credit Agreement to partly finance the construction, completion, furnishing and maintenance of Kuwait International Airport (KIA) New Passenger Terminal II.

At the signing ceremony the Borrower, Limak İnşaat represented by Limak Holding Chairman Mr. Özdemir, presented the company’s current construction progress on the new passenger terminal and announced the commencement of construction of the superstructure, commission of the region’s largest Steel and Concrete Cassette Factory, prepared operations of a Precast Arch Factory, and 33 tower cranes prepared for mobilization with a lifting capacity of 100 thousand Metric Tonnes.

Advertisement

Limak Holding Chairman Mr. Nihat Özdemir said:

“We are extremely happy and proud to have taken part in the construction of this iconic new terminal building which will be Kuwait's new gateway. This financing agreement demonstrates our capacity to work with international financial institutions for a project that we have undertaken abroad as a Turkish contracting company. The signing of the agreement today is an extremely important step for our strong and lasting relationship with Kuwait where we also have a hospital and infrastructure works project in addition to the airport. Today marks a remarkable day for the future of our business in Kuwait and we hope to extend the strong relationship between us to other countries using Kuwait’s financing power and the ability of Turkish companies to do business.”

NBK Chairman Mr. Nasser Musaed Al-Sayer said:

“The National Bank of Kuwait is pleased to be selected as the lead arranger of this transaction to finance and arrange credit facilities for the new passenger terminal project at Kuwait Airport. This reflects our strong commitment to be the partner of choice for the world’s leading and renowned contractors, executing Kuwait’s multi-billion dollar projects. Our journey with Limak actually started in 2016 when we partnered with KFH to issue a Performance Bond on behalf of the company for the much awaited New Passenger Terminal. Since then, we’ve been providing the day-to-day banking support to Limak and are delighted to conclude and sign today Limak’s needs for additional banking facilities including Bank Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Working Capital, to the tune of KD 249.2 million.”

He added Ever since our incorporation in 1952, NBK has worked hand-in-hand with the government and private sector to support the development needs of Kuwait. We have a long and well established track record of backing critical infrastructure projects important for Kuwait’s economic expansion. The New Passenger Terminal is one such project

Valued at KD 1.3 billion, the contract will also inject significant funds into the local market, bolstering Kuwait’s private sector and pushing our economy toward the success envisioned by His Highness the Amir’s Kuwait 2035 development plan.

The new passenger terminal, due for completion in August 2022, is a strategic part of this development and will open the doors for other critical developmental projects.

Because as we all know, building infrastructure is necessary for the development of Kuwait’s potential, we cannot build a successful and growing economy without first laying the solid foundation of infrastructure needed to support such growth.

In supporting Limak in building this new passenger terminal, NBK reaffirms our commitment to building our beloved country’s future achievements and success.

KFH Chairman Mr. Hamad Al-Marzouq said:

Transaction Facts and Figures:

Syndicated Credit Agreement value: KD 249.2 million

Mandated Lead Arranger, Intercreditor Agent, Security Agent and Account Bank: National Bank of Kuwait Contribution: KD 124.6 million

Mandated Lead Arranger and Commodity Murabahah Investment Agent: Kuwait Finance House Contribution: KD 124.6 million



Airport Project Highlights:

Concrete Foundations: 80% complete

Precast Arch Factory: ready for operation

Steel and Concrete Cassette Factory: commissioned and now the largest plant in the Middle East

Baggage handling system, facade, roof covering lifts, escalators, and travelators: out to tender

Lifting Capacity: 100,000 Tonnes with 33 tower cranes and 10 crawler cranes are installed and ready for mobilization. Expected to break a World Record.

Construction of the superstructure has commenced

Subcontractors: 25% are local companies and over KD 30 million spent on National (Kuwait) Products.

Over 3,000 people are currently working on the project: expected to increase to 12,000 by Q3 2019.

Approximately 4 million hours of non-stop work since the start of the project

-Ends-

For more info, please contact Media Relations Manager Ms. Safa’a Al Matari on:

Telephone: 2259-2789

Mobile: 9766-0001

Email 1: SafaELMatari@nbk.com ;

Email 2: NBKMediaRelations@nbk.com ;

© Press Release 2018