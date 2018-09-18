Limak Insaat Kuwait and Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity to establish the Kuwait Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center (KIEC)

Under the Agreement, both parties will explore areas of cooperation including but not limited to stimulating the initiation and coordination of cooperative activities, promoting the technical training of engineers and technical staff, and exploring areas of cooperation leading to the establishment and operation of the Kuwait Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center (KIEC).

Kuwait:- Under the patronage of the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, H.E. Hend Sabeeh Al-Sabeeh, Limak İnşaat Kuwait S.P.C. today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC), founded by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences ( KFAS ).

KIEC is an incubator project that aims to promote and enable intensive and innovative technologies in Kuwait. Limak İnşaat Kuwait S.P.C. is an independent subsidiary of Limak Holding, one of world's leading contractors currently constructing the New Passenger Terminal II at Kuwait International Airport (KIA).

KIEC will be an enabler for driving entrepreneurship through promoting collaboration and interaction between innovation ecosystem entities to accelerate technology commercialization and start-up enterprises. The Center will provide its services to various individuals in different business sectors including the fields of energy, chemical technologies, polymers, metal based industries, electronic based products and control systems, smart devices, and software applications and solutions.

Hosted at KFAS, the MoU was signed by Limak Investment Chairperson Ebru Özdemir and SACGC Chairman Barrak Abdelmohsen Al Sobaih. In attendance at the signing of the agreement was the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Kuwait H.E. Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak and her supporting delegation, General Manager of the Public Authority for Industry, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and senior executives and board members from Limak İnşaat, Limak Holding, SACGC and KFAS, and other senior members of the business community.

The signing ceremony started with a welcome note and opening remarks by SACGC Chairman Eng. Barrak Abdelmohsen Al Sobaih followed by keynote speeches from Limak Investment Chairperson Ebru Özdemir and KFAS Vice Chairman Dr. Saad Akasha.

Limak Investment Chairperson Ebru Özdemir said: “Following the celebration of 30 Kuwaiti engineer graduates from our Kuwait’s Engineer Girl’s program, today we are taking the next step forward in our efforts towards supporting human capital development in Kuwait. At Limak we believe that education is a never-ending commitment by all sectors of society and industry. On the back of the success of student education programs in collaboration with Kuwait University, we are proud to announce today another partnership with Kuwait and its institutions through this agreement.

This partnership reflects our desire to contribute to the development and strengthening of youth capabilities and consolidates our strong, lasting relations with Kuwait’s various education and development institutions. We first began our journey with a goal to educate and empower Kuwaiti girls to join the private sector through our joint venture with Kuwait University and Turkey’s Boğaziçi University, the Kuwait’s Engineer Girls program, and today are celebrating another milestone in our mission through our agreement with SACGC.

I highly believe that our new collaboration with SACGC is yet another indication of Limak’s role in developing Kuwait’s society and strengthening our commitment to the country. This collaboration will foster a culture of creativity, entrepreneurship, expertise and knowledge exchange in the industrial landscape, and will be a great opportunity to highlight the achievements of partnerships projects between public and private institutions in Kuwait.”

On his part, SACGC Chairman Barrak Abdelmohsen Al Sobaih said, “Today we signed an agreement with Limak, one of world’s the leading construction and engineering firms, to explore areas of cooperation for the development of KIEC. KIEC aims to serve Kuwaiti innovators and entrepreneurs who are keen on patenting their innovative or reengineered offerings. Our goal is to provide a research and development environment that is conducive for creativity and innovation within a range of manufacturing-based industries”.

About Limak İnşaat Kuwait S.P.C.:

Established in 2017 through the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority under the Foreign Direct Investment Law, Limak İnşaat Kuwait S.P.C. is an independent subsidiary of Limak Holding, one of the leading conglomerates in Turkey and the world.

In Kuwait, Limak’s completed projects include the Infectious Disease Hospital (2009-2012) and 5201 West Abdullah Al-Mubarak Infrastructure Works (2015-2017). Projects in progress include the Communicable Disease Hospital, Kuwait International Airport New Terminal II which is targeted to receive LEED Gold certification, and South Abdullah Al-Mubarak Infrastructure Works.

Based in Ankara, Turkey, Limak Holding was founded in 1976 and operates in over 17 countries with more than 66,000 employees across various sectors including tourism, cement, energy, infrastructure, airport management and operations, port management, food and aviation.

Limak is listed on the ”Top 250 International Contractors” list published by Engineering News Record and is recognized as one of the three fastest growing construction companies in the world by International Construction Industry Magazine.

About Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SAC):

Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) was established in May 2010 as an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. The Center aims to nurture Kuwaiti individuals who have exceptional ability. The Center is dedicated to facilitating the integration of knowledge and intelligence by sponsoring gifted and creative individuals. This can be achieved by creating an environment that generates transformational effects across the community. This, in turn, will boost social, economic, and cultural development. Ultimately, it will develop full potential of Kuwaitis to lead productively and creatively.

Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences have founded four major centers in Kuwait. The Scientific Center, Dasman Diabetes Institute, Sabah Al-Ahmed Center for Giftedness and Creativity, and Sheikh Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah Molecular Imaging Center.

