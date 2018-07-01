Lifestyle and Healthcare e-commerce startup souKare.com raises $400,000
Seed round to fund geographic and product range expansion plans
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: souKare.com, the Dubai-based lifestyle and healthcare tech startup, has announced it has successfully raised USD400,000 in funding from GCC-based investors, as part of its seed round.
"I see great potential in the online market for lifestyle and healthcare products and services. I am a big believer in souKare's vision to provide a simpler, safer and superior solution to customers and redefine the sector", says Yousuf Siddiki, Saudi investor and Partner at ValuStrat.
The e-commerce website, which leverages technology and artificial intelligence, provides fast and hassle-free offerings to customers through its online platform. Currently live in the UAE and KSA, souKare.com offers a full range of leading contact lenses and fitness brands, such as Acuvue, Bella, Solotica, Optimum Nutrition, Jym and many more.
souKare's primary goal is to provide fast, convenient and hassle-free experience to its customers. Their 90 minute delivery service within Dubai, for all in-stock items, is unparalleled so far. “souKare’s relentless obsession with customer convenience and satisfaction, is what makes it stand out for me”, commented Nadir Akram, Dubai-based Partner in one of the leading global management consulting firms.
souKare not only plans to expand its product offering within the current product categories, but is on track to launch a new major product category in the coming months. “The market size for our next category is estimated at 10 times the size of our current two product categories put together. Our vision is to change the way customers purchase lifestyle and healthcare products, and to ultimately become a leading Healthcare Tech player in the region and beyond”, commented Faraz.
-Ends-
About souKare.com
souKare.com is a Tech start-up, based in Dubai, that aims to become a leading online Lifestyle and Healthcare destination for consumers in the region, and beyond. Initially piloted as an online contact lens store in the UAE, souKare recently expanded into fitness products, and aims to diversify rapidly across products and services. souKare’s unique value proposition lies in its customer centric approach, including 90-minute home delivery for all in-stock items within Dubai, and express shipping worldwide.
Follow souKare: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
For further information and interview requests, please contact:
BRAVE Communications Agency
Mona Saleh
Flo Janin
+971 50 113 8902
+971 50 912 7922
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.