Lenovo reveals Intelligent Solutions & Partnerships at Transform 2.0

Intelligent Transformation will reinvent and restructure entire systems of production, management, and governance worldwide. It is driven by emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, the Internet of Things, blockchain and 5G connectivity. Lenovo excels in these competencies – based in the cloud, distributed through infrastructure, including networks and delivered by devices.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - At Transform 2.0, Lenovo announced a series of new products, partnerships and solutions designed for business customers that demonstrate the company’s ongoing Intelligent Transformation strategy. The strategy reflects Lenovo’s unique business perspective on how to build end-to-end solutions with smart features that transform businesses and improve the user experience.

The announcements respond to the appetite for new devices and computers that meet the demands of customers and consumers, harnessing the potential of data, cloud computing and machine learning.

Advertisement

Yang Yuanqing, CEO, Lenovo, says, ‘We share industry leading partnership and product announcements, reinforcing our dedication to realizing the great potential of Intelligent Transformation. From the largest portfolio of devices in the world, leadership in the data center, to the algorithm powered intelligent vertical solutions, and built on strong partnerships Lenovo has built over decades, we have the complete playbook for Intelligent Transformation. Lenovo is a business ready for the future, and we are a partner helping to drive intelligent transformation with companies globally, every single day.”

The innovations happening at Lenovo are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society.

Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announces strategic partnership

Lenovo’s business decisions and partnerships help improve society both today and tomorrow, with the goal of empowering its customers and partners to adapt, evolve, and navigate today’s economic conditions as they transform their businesses. Lenovo announced a new partnership with NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the data authority for hybrid cloud. The multibillion-dollar global strategic partnership will help customers modernize their IT architectures and accelerate their digital transformation. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, Lenovo and NetApp will develop and bring to market new high-performance and next generation flash storage products and solutions scaling from the edge to the core network to the cloud. The partnership includes a new joint venture in China to deliver localized solutions for the world’s fastest growing storage and data market. Read more about the news here.

Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo and President, Data Center Group, says, “Lenovo continues to disrupt the data center market with our customer-centric solutions. The announcement with NetApp demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best storage and data management offerings for our customers. Our legacy-free approach to developing data center products and services means we work with the best partners in the industry to provide the right technology for customers as they make their own Intelligent Transformation a reality.”

Lenovo Intelligent Device Group (IDG) announces solutions for security and software management

Lenovo announced ThinkShield, a new approach to securing devices throughout their lifecycle. Because companies need more than ever before to protect sensitive data, ThinkShield features a suite of technologies and controls, from BIOS and firmware for authentication and physical/virtual endpoint management to physical camera shutters and fingerprint readers to supply chain management. By working with partners like Intel, MobileIron and Absolute, Lenovo is giving users and administrators more ways to keep data safe and secure.

Tom Garrison, Vice President, Client Computing Group and General Manager, Desktop, Commercial & Channel (DCC), Intel, says, “Intel and Lenovo have a longstanding partnership to drive innovation on top of the Intel® vPro™ platform across the areas businesses care about, like security. Lenovo ThinkShield takes this one step further with features like Transparent Supply Chain and multifactor authentication, making it a powerful solution to help protect today’s modern workforce.”

Organizations are moving to software-as-a-service (SaaS) with 73 percent of them reporting to be 80% in the cloud by 20201. Business units, functional departments, teams and individuals are buying SaaS to build their own tech stacks, and they are doing it without IT. Now with Lenovo AirStack, a first of its kind tech stack management solution, organizations can control all the stacks across the business by identifying, managing and optimizing their software investment.

Lenovo also showcased the latest addition to the premium ThinkPad X1 laptop portfolio, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. The thin and light Windows 10 laptop is designed for advanced users and prosumers with high performance computing needs and is the first to include NVIDIA discrete graphics. It is ideal for data intensive workloads; video and photo editing; graphics rendering; and virtual and mixed reality applications.

In adding to its breadth of devices and solutions, Lenovo is helping to transform productivity and collaboration, setting the scene for helping people work smarter with innovative emerging technologies. Through intelligent IT tools, Lenovo aims to drive commercial transformation through technology, whilst achieving purposeful innovation through Intelligent Transformation.

Christian Teismann, senior vice president and general manager, Lenovo Worldwide Enterprise Business says, “Business users are used to great technology at home, with cutting-edge phones, tablets, PCs and smart devices. They expect the same tech at work. Users want smarter interaction with better displays, touch, audio and voice like on the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme; better collaboration tools like ThinkSmart Hub; and stronger security solutions such as ThinkShield that protects their devices, identity and data. No other company has the experience and breadth of hardware, software and solutions to meet those expectations.”

The annual event brings together technology professionals, Lenovo’s latest products and insightful panels and presentations from major industry experts and influencers who are shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence and other transformative technologies. Follow updates from the day via StoryHub and Twitter.

-Ends-

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our Storyhub, or visit our website at http://www.lenovo.com.

1 https://www.bettercloud.com/monitor/state-of-the-saas-powered-workplace-report/

For Media Inquiries:

Holly Wallace

Senior Account Executive | Edelman Middle East

E: holly.wallace@edelman.com

M: +971 56 216 3831

© Press Release 2018