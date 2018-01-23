Lenovo Recognized as 2018 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation by Corporate Knights

Dubai – Lenovo today announced its recognition as a top company on the Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list. The list recognizes the top 100 companies across the world from a pool of nearly 6,000 publicly listed companies and evaluates them on up to 17 environmental, social and governance indicators. The list identifies companies that deliver superior value for society and also generate strong financial performance and demonstrate longevity. The Global 100 Index has outperformed its benchmark (the MSCI All Country World Index) by close to a third with a cumulative return on investment of 163 percent to end of year 2017.



For full rankings, methodology details and additional comparators and breakdowns, please see: www.corporateknights.com/global100.



