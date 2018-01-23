Lenovo Recognized as 2018 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporation by Corporate Knights
Dubai – Lenovo today announced its recognition as a top company on the Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list. The list recognizes the top 100 companies across the world from a pool of nearly 6,000 publicly listed companies and evaluates them on up to 17 environmental, social and governance indicators. The list identifies companies that deliver superior value for society and also generate strong financial performance and demonstrate longevity. The Global 100 Index has outperformed its benchmark (the MSCI All Country World Index) by close to a third with a cumulative return on investment of 163 percent to end of year 2017.
-Ends-
For full rankings, methodology details and additional comparators and breakdowns, please see: www.corporateknights.com/global100.
-Ends-
About Corporate Knights
Corporate Knights Inc. includes the business and society magazine
Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. In 2013, Corporate Knights was named "Magazine of the Year" by Canada's National Magazine Awards Foundation.
The Global 100 is an annual project initiated by Corporate Knights, the company for clean capitalism. Launched in 2005, the Global 100 is announced each year on the on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$43 billion global Fortune 500 company and a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and data center technology. Our portfolio of high-quality, secure products and services covers PCs (including the legendary Think and multimode Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, networking, software (including ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile solutions), smart TVs and a family of mobile products like smartphones (including the Motorola brand), tablets and apps. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@Lenovo) or visit us at http://www.lenovo.com/ . © Press Release 2018