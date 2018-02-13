Leminar increases retail footprint in Abu Dhabi with opening of its second showroom

Dubai, UAE: Leminar Air Conditioning Company, the leading distributor and service provider of HVAC and plumbing products in the GCC, opened its second showroom in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Located in the Mussafah area, the new showroom will complement the existing one on Hazaa Bin Zayed Street and cater to Leminar’s growing customer base in the capital city.



This new showroom will showcase the company’s complete range of Building Services Products such as pumps, valves, heat exchanger, pipe supports, accessories, in addition to ventilation products and a range of air conditioning equipment.



Kartik Raval, General Manager, Leminar Air Conditioning Company, said: “We have seen a steady growth in demand for the brands we represent here in Abu Dhabi. The primary reason for setting up this new showroom, therefore, was to cater to the immediate needs of our customers here. As a solutions provider, we will also be able to offer our value added services such as Stress Analysis, Seismic Analysis and Plant Room calculations to them as well.”

Pramodh Idicheria, COO of Leminar Air Conditioning Company, added: “Leminar has defied economic and market challenges and continued to grow steadily over the years. As a distributor, our focus has always been on making our brands as visible and as accessible as possible. Our retail expansion is an important part of the strategy and we look forward to opening more outlets across GCC in the years to come.”



Leminar presently has seven other retail outlets, including three in Dubai and those in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.