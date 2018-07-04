Lebanon celebrates the participation of two young Lebanese rising stars in the Cannes Lions Festival

The competition called upon creative professionals under the age of 30 from around the world to submit a print ad for Creative Spirits, a nonprofit organization devoted to creating integrated employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the best companies around the world.

For the fourth consecutive year, Executive Magazine—country representative of the Cannes Lions Festival—celebrates the return of a young and talented Lebanese team, this year Youssef Yammine and Vera Karam from Mirum Agency, who represented Lebanon in the Cannes Lions Festival, held from June 17 to 22. Youssef and Vera attended and competed in the Young Lions Print Competition.

Youssef shared his enthusiasm with the experience, saying: “The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is the most inspiring creative festival. Every person in the advertising industry deserves this experience because when you come here you learn, you play, and you make connections. Personally, I’ll work very hard every year to come here again and represent the agency I work for and present work that I am proud of.”

With 38 teams competing, Vera and Youssef were challenged to develop a creative, innovative, and captivating print ad to help Creative Spirits achieve their goal of attracting candidates with intellectual and developmental disabilities to a large number of available job positions in the United States across a large variety of professions.

Advertisement

Karam also expressed her appreciation. “The experience is really challenging for someone at the age of 23. I met really interesting and successful people from the industry and learned a lot from them, and I think that will help me in my career.”

Mr. Yasser Akkaoui, managing director of Executive Magazine, saying, “When considering the important role that creativity plays in our economy, we realize that it is imperative to figure out ways to stimulate and nurture young creative talents. The Cannes Lions Festival will surely sharpen the skills of our young Lebanese and help them achieve their best.”

Our most heartfelt thanks to all of our sponsors and partners: the International Advertising Association Lebanon Chapter, Advertising Association, Fortune Promoseven, Impact BBDO, Intermarkets Advertising, J. Walter Thompson, M&C Saatchi, Memac Ogilvy, Pimo, Young & Rubicam Lebanon, the American University of Beirut, and Air France.

Identifying, instigating, and rewarding young creative talents will always report a priority for Executive Magazine. Young talents have the power to shape the future and deserve the chance to develop and fulfill their potential. Our devotion to encouraging and nurturing artistic talent will continue to go above and beyond national efforts.

-Ends-

About Executive

Executive is a monthly business magazine that offers its readers in-depth and forward thinking analysis, solid reporting and punchy opinion on the Middle East and North Africa’s commerce, economy and finance as well as regular industry surveys, regional market data and global economic trends.

Since its launch in 1998, Executive’s passion for business, its inside access and uncanny foresight has earned it the highest plaudits, where its readers choose it for its unbiased editorial line and comprehensive analysis.

Executive’s reach is unprecedented for an English language business publication in the Middle East. From Morocco to Iraq, Executive has a solid network of the best business and economic analysts, experts, and reporters to provide what is arguably the most authoritative business writing in the Middle East.

No matter the topic at hand, Executive aims to bring maturity to every story it publishes. Executive’s vast resources enable it to continuously deliver compelling, internationally conscious journalism that meets with the high quality standards of the magazine to ensure that readers are never disappointed. Covering all the major sectors (banking, finance, insurance, technology, tourism, hospitality, media, retail, etc.), and all the relevant issues, our reporting seeks to be objective, accurate and focused on bringing the reader the real story.

About Cannes Lions

The International Festival of Creativity, also known as Cannes Lions, is the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications. Founded in 1954, the festival takes place every June in Cannes, France.

The festival is the only truly global meeting place for advertisers, advertising and communications professionals. More than 12,000 delegates from 95 countries attend a weeklong program of exhibitions, screenings and talks by worldwide thought leaders. As the networking and learning opportunity of the year, Cannes Lions is the must-attend event for anyone involved in brand communications.

As the most prestigious international annual advertising and communications awards, over 35,500 entries from all over the world are showcased and judged at the festival.

Winning companies receive the highly coveted Lion trophy, a global benchmark of creative excellence, for Film, Print, Outdoor, Interactive, Radio, Design, Promo & Activation, Film Craft, Mobile, Branded Entertainment and Integrated advertising, as well as the best Media, Direct, PR, Titanium, Creative Effectiveness and Innovation ideas.

The importance of the event is exhibited by the more than 574 journalists from over 56 countries who cover the event.

About the International Advertising Association “IAA” - Lebanon Chapter

Founded on November 14, 1961, the Lebanon Chapter was one of the first international chapters of the network to be formed. Although the IAA has no executive power, it nonetheless played a formative role in shaping regulations, business practices and ethics, to promote and protect the interests of agencies, media, and clients within the industry in Lebanon. It also provided valuable opportunities for young professionals to learn from the world's foremost leaders in advertising and media, particularly at IAA World Congresses organized every two years.

Perhaps above all else, the importance of the IAA Lebanon Chapter was in the opening it created for Lebanon on the international scene, securing Lebanon's position as the doorway to the Middle East for international brands, and promoting it as an exceptional place for business; a burgeoning center of trade and services where East and West meld seamlessly, and where the pioneers of advertising and media, educated in their fields of business, were entirely versed in the three main languages of communication. Although professional organizations created to effectuate change and aid industries can appear good on paper, without proactive, dedicated, and inspirational leaders, the ambitions or objectives of such groups can remain lifeless. This was definitely not the case with the IAA Lebanon Chapter.

Its very inception and creation was spearheaded by entrepreneurs whose understanding of the future of advertising and the power of modern media — particularly TV — was simply visionary. The history of the IAA Lebanon Chapter would not be what it is, were it not for the roles some of its key members played throughout the past five decades. It is the individuals, those who took the mantle of leaders, patrons, and ambassadors of Lebanon, who brought about the achievements that set apart the IAA Lebanon Chapter. These men were certainly driven by ambition, but they were first and foremost united and motivated by their patriotism, national pride, and the firm belief in keeping Lebanon's standing on the international scene alive during the years of war. Their persistent efforts resulted in not only securing Lebanon's active presence on the world stage, but also in winning the election of five Lebanese World Presidents to the IAA in the space of twenty years.

About the Association of Advertising “AA”

The Association of Advertising in Lebanon is the official, national organization of the advertising industry, formed to promote the advertising’s interests and make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation, by working towards the following objectives:

To protect the industry and raise its overall standing;

To safeguard the interests of its members and to create a common bond among them;

To develop a mutually beneficial relationship with other professional and official associations.

It all started when Late FouadPharaon, came about through his ability to create proper and solid advertising agencies in Lebanon.

In the early 1935, he introduced practices and regulations that proved valuable to the business. Pharaon became one of the founders of the Syndicate of Advertising (SOA) which was founded on October 12, 1959 by Decree No. 230 issued by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

The AA held its founding meeting on December 13, 1960 at the Bristol Hotel in Beirut; 16 advertising agencies were represented. The first elected executive committee consisted of: MouhamadChoucair as President and Theodore Sarrouf, FouadPharaon, MukhtarShamli, Philippe Hitti, and Fayez Sultan as members.

© Press Release 2018