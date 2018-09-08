Leading the Innovative Trend at IFA 2018 TCL Won Two IDG Product Awards

BEIJING - The Berlin IFA consumer electronics convention commenced on August 2018. TCL is showcasing its flagship products and achievements of technological innovations at the exhibition. Additionally, two TCL products received awards jointly issued by Deutscher Industrie- und Handelskammertag (GIC/AHK) and International Data Group (IDG), with the TCL QLED TV X8 winning Display Technology Gold Award and the TCL Inverter No-frost Refrigerator receiving Full DC Inverter Technology Gold Award.

The TCL QLED TV X8, which was awarded the grand prize, provides users the ultimate visual experience with primary color quantum dot display technology with up to 157% color gamut and DOLBY VISIN HDR technology. In a bid to create a comprehensive sensory experiences, X8 features hardware resources of Onkyo, one of the world's most professional speaker brands, and is equipped with the DOLBY ATMOS acoustic algorithm. Additionally, the AI series can be triggered by far field voice, which enables the audiovisual experience and interactive experiences of X8 to be complement to each other.