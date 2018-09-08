Leading the Innovative Trend at IFA 2018 TCL Won Two IDG Product Awards
BEIJING - The Berlin IFA consumer electronics convention commenced on August 2018. TCL is showcasing its flagship products and achievements of technological innovations at the exhibition. Additionally, two TCL products received awards jointly issued by Deutscher Industrie- und Handelskammertag (GIC/AHK) and International Data Group (IDG), with the TCL QLED TV X8 winning Display Technology Gold Award and the TCL Inverter No-frost Refrigerator receiving Full DC Inverter Technology Gold Award.
The TCL QLED TV X8, which was awarded the grand prize, provides users the ultimate visual experience with primary color quantum dot display technology with up to 157% color gamut and DOLBY VISIN HDR technology. In a bid to create a comprehensive sensory experiences, X8 features hardware resources of Onkyo, one of the world's most professional speaker brands, and is equipped with the DOLBY ATMOS acoustic algorithm. Additionally, the AI series can be triggered by far field voice, which enables the audiovisual experience and interactive experiences of X8 to be complement to each other.
On the strength of integrated variable frequency air cooling, negative oxygen ion preservation, smart frost-free, and space divisions, TCL Inverter No-frost Refrigerator was awarded the International Data Group (IDG)'s Full DC Inverter Technology Gold Award, which is an acknowledgement of TCL’s strength in this field.
To prepare for the in-depth integration of cutting-edge technologies and products, TCL has been actively enhancing its presence in the fields of AI, big data, 5G telecommunications, and display technology. During the 2018 IFA, TCL Research Europe in Poland will be officially unveiled. This research center will play a critical role in developing AI technology among TCL’s worldwide footprints.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005731/en/
Source: AETOSWire
Contacts
Media:
TCL Corporation
Jian Zhang, +86 13810911923
zhangjian13@tcl.com
View this news release and multimedia online at:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005731/en
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.