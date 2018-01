Leading construction consultancy brings on seasoned themed entertainment vice president to provide additional worldwide expertise to clients

DUBAI, U.A.E. Cumming, an international construction project management and cost consulting firm, announced that Mr. Matthew Priddy has joined as Vice President, Themed Entertainment Project Management as the company continues to expand its footprint internationally. For more than 30 years, Mr. Priddy has made a successful career working for themed entertainment owners and consultancies alike, focusing on design, engineering, manufacturing and overall project management on theme parks and resorts worldwide. Most recently, Mr. Priddy was the Chief Technical Officer for DXB Entertainments’ $3.5 billion Dubai Parks and Resorts development. Prior to his role on this mega project – the Middle East's largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination – Mr. Priddy served as Vice President and Project Director with Hill International where he was responsible for the implementation of the initial phases of the Dubai Parks and Resorts program.

Before transitioning to Hill International , Mr. Priddy was a Senior Vice President of Worldwide Production for Walt Disney Imagineering where he was responsible for more than $4 billion in theme park, resort, and technical developments over a 20-year period. During his time with Walt Disney, the company experienced a renaissance in the design and delivery of themed entertainment and guest experiences that set the standard for all other providers in the field. From ride systems to the use of exotic methods and materials in show production and construction, Mr. Priddy was instrumental in its successful delivery in the United States as well as Asia and Europe. “Matthew’s highly successful track record within the themed entertainment industry, combined with his outstanding leadership skills will help drive our international goals forward and provide unmatched expertise for our clients internationally,” said Alastair Burns, International President at Cumming.

