Leading construction consultancy brings on seasoned themed entertainment vice president to provide additional worldwide expertise to clients

DUBAI, U.A.E. Cumming, an international construction project management and cost consulting firm, announced that Mr. Matthew Priddy has joined as Vice President, Themed Entertainment Project Management as the company continues to expand its footprint internationally.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Priddy has made a successful career working for themed entertainment owners and consultancies alike, focusing on design, engineering, manufacturing and overall project management on theme parks and resorts worldwide. Most recently, Mr. Priddy was the Chief Technical Officer for DXB Entertainments’ $3.5 billion Dubai Parks and Resorts development. Prior to his role on this mega project – the Middle East's largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination – Mr. Priddy served as Vice President and Project Director with Hill International where he was responsible for the implementation of the initial phases of the Dubai Parks and Resorts program.