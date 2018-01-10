 
Dubai 10 Jan 2018
Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Article
#construction | 10 January, 2018

Leading construction consultancy brings on seasoned themed entertainment vice president to provide additional worldwide expertise to clients

Photo Matthew Priddy

Photo Matthew Priddy

Press Release

DUBAI, U.A.E. Cumming, an international construction project management and cost consulting firm, announced that Mr. Matthew Priddy has joined as Vice President, Themed Entertainment Project Management as the company continues to expand its footprint internationally.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Priddy has made a successful career working for themed entertainment owners and consultancies alike, focusing on design, engineering, manufacturing and overall project management on theme parks and resorts worldwide. Most recently, Mr. Priddy was the Chief Technical Officer for DXB Entertainments’ $3.5 billion Dubai Parks and Resorts development. Prior to his role on this mega project – the Middle East's largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination – Mr. Priddy served as Vice President and Project Director with Hill International where he was responsible for the implementation of the initial phases of the Dubai Parks and Resorts program.

Before transitioning to Hill International, Mr. Priddy was a Senior Vice President of Worldwide Production for Walt Disney Imagineering where he was responsible for more than $4 billion in theme park, resort, and technical developments over a 20-year period.  During his time with Walt Disney, the company experienced a renaissance in the design and delivery of themed entertainment and guest experiences that set the standard for all other providers in the field. From ride systems to the use of exotic methods and materials in show production and construction, Mr. Priddy was instrumental in its successful delivery in the United States as well as Asia and Europe. 

“Matthew’s highly successful track record within the themed entertainment industry, combined with his outstanding leadership skills will help drive our international goals forward and provide unmatched expertise for our clients internationally,” said Alastair Burns, International President at Cumming. 

Advertisement
For more than 20 years, Cumming has successfully supported theme park owners and their development projects around the world. The firm’s themed entertainment portfolio comprises more than 300 projects globally worth tens of billions of dollars, and consists of numerous assignments with Disney, Universal Studios, Legoland, among many others. For more information on Cumming or the firm’s extensive themed entertainment experience, please visit: www.ccorpintl.com/experience/themed-entertainment.

-Ends-

About Cumming
Cumming is an international project and cost management firm with 26 domestic and five international offices. Since opening for business in 1996, Cumming has provided efficient and cost-effective solutions to ensure that projects in the commercial, hospitality, retail, entertainment, education, healthcare and high-end residential sectors are executed on time and within budget. Cumming provides a solutions-oriented suite of services that specifically addresses its clients' unique challenges, thus enabling them to achieve extraordinary results. For more information, please visit www.ccorpintl.com

© Press Release 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular

Advertisement

More From Press Releases

Advertisement