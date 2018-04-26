Leading blockchain cybersecurity company will be one of the key speakers at Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit

On May 2-3, 2018, The Future Blockchain Summit will take place in Dubai, the UAE. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General at Smart Dubai Office, where the summit will be hosted, described the event as “the world’s first inspirational festival of global blockchain adoption across all industries”. Participants will gain insight into global opportunities of the blockchain, revealing advanced technological potential for business and government leaders, industry practitioners and startups. One of the key speakers at the summit will be the CEO of Hacken, Dmytro Budorin.

In less than 5 months Hacken turned from an ICO startup into a profitable and mature cybersecurity company. Today, it provides a wide range of services to top market players such as Nucleus Vision, Qbao, Jibrel Network and others. The global aim of the company is to unite cybersecurity experts from different parts of the world to improve existing security standards. As part of this global effort, the Hacken team focuses heavily on securing and educating participants of Middle East markets. A flourishing business landscape, uninhibited by many government restrictions makes Dubai a focal point for leading innovations. Thus, there is no surprise that the city wants to implement blockchain technology in all spheres of human life. Considering the global cybersecurity threat, Hacken plans to open its headquarters in Dubai, in order to protect the burgeoning cyber landscape.

