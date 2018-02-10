Launching the second phase of the UAE Hackathon in Al Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

In continuation of the first week success in Abu Dhabi



Abu Dhabi - The second phase of the UAE Hackathon “Data for Happiness” will be launched on Sunday 11 February in Al Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. The UAE Hackathon is organized by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), and supported by the National Program for Happiness and Positivity, in cooperation with smart and electronic local governments in the various emirates.



The second phase of the challenge begins at Ajman University, Al Fujairah branch, and American University of Ras Al Khaimah, with the participation of about 400 students, teachers, and employees from public and local sectors in fields of marketing, project management and entrepreneurship. The contestants will analyze and assess big data sets provided by many UAE government entities, with the aim of providing smart and innovative solutions in fields of education, health and safety, transportation and traffic congestion, sustainable development (Post-oil era), environment and climate change, gender balance, enhancing social relations in the UAE, and enhancing lifestyle.



In this context, H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director General, said: ‘The first stage of the UAE Hackathon was a success. It witnessed strong competition and tireless work of dozens of young men and women, and resulted in a number of outstanding solutions and ideas. I seize this opportunity to thank Khalifa University for their cooperation and support to the first stage of the UAE Hackathon, which witnessed a huge turnout in terms of the number of contestants. I also thank Abu Dhabi Digital Government, and the government entities in Abu Dhabi in general for their active participation in the Hackathon.’





H.E. Al Mansoori added: ‘We are looking forward to the second week of the UAE Hackathon in Al Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, and we are confident that the participants are capable to deliver distinctive solutions that contribute to the national goals set for this challenge. We invite the participants to maximize the benefit of this opportunity, by sharing information and ideas as well as attending the workshops run by a group of leading experts and trainers, who are highly qualified and professional in analyzing and studying data.’



All participants will receive a one-day training course as well as a participation certificate from TRA. The winners will be announced in 4th March in a special ceremony in Dubai. The winners will be honored in each of the six teams by publishing the solutions and applications they have won on the UAE official portal. Additionally, a video showing the winning work will be published, while winners at the country level will receive valuable prizes.





